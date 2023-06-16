BlueFletch Recognized as One of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2023
This award is a testament to our commitment to fostering an environment where employees can thrive, grow, and make a meaningful impact.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueFletch, a leading provider of mobility management and security solutions, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® for the ninth year in a row.
Sponsored by an independent research firm, Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® evaluates specific criteria from each applicant including compensation, benefits, and employee solution as well as other factors such as employee education & development, engagement & retention among others.
"BlueFletch's dedication, creativity, and passion for innovation have been instrumental in shaping our unique company culture,” said BlueFletch CEO, Richard Makerson. ”This award is a testament to our commitment to fostering an environment where employees can thrive, grow, and make a meaningful impact."
About the Best and Brightest Program
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a powerful community of the Nation’s elite leaders who share ideas, practices and have proven they are employers of choice. This program identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance.
About BlueFletch, Inc.
Based in Atlanta, BlueFletch is an award-winning innovator in the mobility industry, focused on helping enterprises secure, manage, and support their shared and rugged workforce devices. The flagship product BlueFletch Enterprise is trusted by the Fortune 1000 in retail, transportation, healthcare, logistics, and warehousing worldwide. Providing a customized Android launcher, mobile SSO, support and analytics, and device tracking and management for workforce devices, BlueFletch Enterprise helps ensure an organization’s mobility initiatives are effective and secure. Learn more at https://www.bluefletch.com
