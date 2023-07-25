Hit the Runway Fashion Brands. New SMS & Email Report Shows New Top-Performing Industries
The H1 data reveals the increasing role email and SMS marketing has in how consumers shopVILNIUS, LITHUANIA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new H1 2023 ecommerce marketing report shows that as ecommerce brands continue to increase their use of email and SMS marketing, less thought-about industries are finding their way to success with the channels.
The Books & literature and Food & Beverage industries had the best conversion rates of any, at 0.22% and 0.15% respectively, compared to the average conversion rate of 0.07% across all email campaigns. Hobbies & Leisure, Health & Wellness, and Pet Supplies round out the other top-performing categories.
These findings are part of Omnisend’s Email, SMS, and push marketing statistics for ecommerce H1 2023 report. The yearly research reveals how consumers engaged with email, SMS, and web push marketing messages in the first half of 2023, how it compares to previous years, and which industry verticals consumers most engage with.
This report examined the performance of over 10.5 billion marketing emails, 62 million SMS, and 129 million web push messages sent by Omnisend merchants in the first half of 2023.
Scheduled promotional email campaigns sent by brands increased by 32.8% year-over-year (YoY). A conversion rate of 0.7% and a 4.97% click-to-conversion rate translated to an 8.3% increase in orders.
Behavior-based automated messages continue to drive a disproportionate number of email orders. Sporting an average conversion rate of 2.18%, automated emails made up 46.9% of all email orders with only 2.6% of the total number of sends. This is the first time automated emails have risen above 35% of email orders, marking a major shift in how brands and consumers use email in the purchase journey.
The report also showed the continuous rise in SMS and web push marketing. Brands sent 47.9% more SMS campaigns and 45.5% more automated SMS YoY, and 75.8% more campaign push messages and 110.2% more automated messages. Expect these two opt-in channels to play a major role during this year’s holiday season.
Other highlights of the report include:
Email Marketing and Industry Verticals:
** Industries with an aspect of personal enjoyment and comfort tended to perform better than those considered more transactional in nature.
** Home & Garden and Apparel—Accessories (0.3%), followed by Consumer Electronics and Men’s Apparel, Women’s Apparel, and Apparel—All (0.5%) had the lowest email conversion rate.
** Books & Literature saw the most significant YoY increase in conversion rate, increasing by 138.6%. Men’s Apparel, while still having a low conversion rate, improved by 26.5%.
Email Marketing Overall:
** Open rate increased by 4.96% and the click rate by 10.6%, while the conversion rate dropped from 0.08% to 0.07%. Overall email campaign orders are up 8.3%
** Opens, clicks, conversion rate, and orders for automated messages all increased YoY.
** Welcome, cart abandonment, and browse abandonment messages were responsible for 87% of all automated email marketing orders.
SMS and Web Push Marketing:
** SMS campaign sends increased by 47.9%, and automated sends by 45.5% YoY.
** The click rate for SMS campaigns dropped from 11.31% to 11.03% but still managed to increase orders by 16.92% YoY.
** Open rates for campaign push messages increased by 13.9%, click rates by 0.46%, and conversion rates dropped from 0.09% to 0.03%, resulting in 37% fewer orders.
** Compared to campaign push messages, automated web push messages see a 189% lift in open rate, a 462% lift in click rates, and a greater than 100% increase in orders.
“Shoppers are relying on opt-in channels more than ever. Just seeing the increase in the percentage of email marketing orders resulting from automation tells me consumers are relying on well-timed, relevant messages to be an integral part of their purchasing journey,” says Greg Zakowicz, Ecommerce Marketing Expert at Omnisend. “Now, with the full-scale adoption of SMS, brands are integrating SMS into their email automation and are reaping those same rewards.”
Read the full Email, SMS, and push marketing statistics for ecommerce in H1 2023 report for more ecommerce marketing insights and what brands can take away from the results.
