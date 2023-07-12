A YEAR TO LIFE NABS AN OFFICIAL SELECTION IN THE LA SHORTS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
A YEAR TO LIFE makes its LA premiere at the 27th annual Los Angeles Shorts International Film Festival on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Short film, A YEAR TO LIFE, set to make its Los Angeles premiere at the 27th annual Los Angeles Shorts International Film Festival.
I wanted to make an authentic film that highlights an ordinary person doing extraordinary acts to make a difference in a young person’s life.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Through the Glass Productions is happy to announce that its short film is kicking off its film festival circuit in the United States with the Los Angeles premiere of A YEAR TO LIFE at the 27th annual Los Angeles Shorts International Film Festival at 5:30 p.m. PT on Friday, July 28, 2023 at the Regal Cinemas, located at LA Live, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd. in downtown Los Angeles. The festival runs from July 19-30, 2023, and ranks among the most prestigious and largest international short film festivals in the world. It’s the longest-running short film festival in LA, attracting 10,000 attendees each year. This year, the festival will showcase 529 films from 34 countries around the world.
— Nikki Hevesy, director
Directed by award-winning filmmaker Nikki Hevesy, A YEAR TO LIFE made its international world premiere at the Bardolino film Festival in Italy. The film features an ensemble cast, starring Lazarus Guidry (DEADFALL, STRAIGHT OUTTA OF COMPTON) and introducing fresh faces Noble B. Whitted, Tony Jordan and Nicholas Peters. A YEAR TO LIFE was written and produced by Hevesy and Jahmal Holland. Yabetz Cohen-Perez and Guidry served as co-executive producers and Anise Fuller served as associate producer, respectively.
A YEAR TO LIFE was filmed in the Watts neighborhood and surrounding areas of South Los Angeles. Like “Snowfall” and “Boyz ‘n the Hood,” the film portrays a realistic look at life in the inner-city, but without duplicating the same themes. It has a different twist. For many years, Hevesy attended weekly meetings in South Los Angeles as a supporter and advocate of Southern California Ceasefire, a grassroots organization that has become an integral part of the community in its mission to reduce violence. “I have become acquainted and gained respect for the amazing people on the front lines – many with criminal backgrounds, who have turned their lives around -- and dedicated themselves to saving lives and rescuing at-risk kids in the inner city.,” said Hevesy. Through prevention and intervention, these foot soldiers work to stop the shootings, keep kids out of the criminal justice system and break the school to prison pipeline.
Inspired by a true story, A YEAR TO LIFE embodies the spirit of those street soldiers who sacrifice themselves to give back to their communities and make a difference in the lives of young people. Hevesy wants to raise awareness about the juvenile incarceration rates, and how the schoolhouse to jailhouse pipeline disproportionately affects teens and young adults from disadvantaged backgrounds. She hopes the short film will shine a spotlight on the hard work that is being done in BIPOC communities to make a lasting impact on the next generation.
“I am very humbled that A YEAR TO LIFE is an official selection of the Los Angeles Shorts International Film Festival, “ said Hevesy. “This is about the concept of Tikkun Olam (repairing the world). I wanted to make an authentic film that highlights an ordinary person doing extraordinary acts to make a difference in a young person’s life. It will challenge the viewer to ask himself/herself: ‘How far would you go to save a life?’”
SCREENING DATES AT THE LA SHORTS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
• Friday, July 28, 2023 | 5:30 p.m. PT
All screenings take place at the Regal Cinemas, located at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd. For ticket information, visit AYearToLife.com or LAshortsFest.com.
A YEAR TO LIFE | USA/10 minutes runtime | movie synopsis
A neighborhood influencer makes a life-altering choice for the sake of a pre-teen boy on the anniversary of his mother's death. Inspired by a true story, A YEAR TO LIFE is a captivating short film that shows how one moment can change a person’s life. It’s a unique story of one person’s selfless act to make sure that an underserved youth has a chance to rise and thrive. It pays homage to those street soldiers who unconditionally sacrifice themselves in order to give back to their communities, and make a difference for the next generation. For more information, visit AYearToLife.com.
NEXT STOP!
• 3rd Annual Greenwood Film Festival | runs August 2-6, 2023
SCREENING DATE AT THE GREENWOOD FILM FESTIVAL (GFF)
• Wednesday, August 2, 2023 | 3:55 p.m. CT
The festival will be held at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, (OSU-Tulsa), located at 700 Greenwood Ave. in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES SHORTS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
The Los Angeles Shorts International Film Festival is the longest-running short film festival in LA, attracting 10,000 attendees each year. This year, the festival will screen 529 films from 34 countries around the world. The festival is accredited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television (ACCT), Canadian Screen Awards and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Spain (GOYA Awards). So far, 66 LA Shorts filmmakers have earned Academy Award® nominations, with 17 taking home the Oscar!
ABOUT NIKKI HEVESY | Award-winning Director, Producer and Writer
Nikki Hevesy is an award-winning director and producer who has worked on documentaries, shorts, multi-camera presentations, promotional and music videos. She began her career in theatre, and as the founding artistic director of the City of Performing Arts company in San Francisco, has directed more than 50 stage productions. As a writer, director and producer, Hevesy has won a slew of awards, including multiple TELLY, Aurora and CINE Golden Eagle Awards.
Hevesy’s scripted series, based on her gang intervention documentary was one of four TV projects selected for the highly-competitive Producers Guild of America’s (PGA) diversity development program. During the pandemic, Hevesy wrote (and attached to direct) the feature film, LIFE LIKE THAT, for producer Anne Marie Gillen (FRIED GREEN TOMATOES, UNDER SUSPICION and INTO TEMPTATION) under the shingle, Gillen Group LLC. Currently, Hevesy is working on her true crime journal docu-series, titled “Inside Justice: Getting Out,” as well as developing TV and film projects under her production company, Through the Glass Productions.
###
Wyllisa R Bennett
wrb public relations
+1 310-266-9704
email us here