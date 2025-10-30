DR. KIM MCNAIR, A LEADING VOICE IN WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT, INSPIRES WOMEN TO HARNESS THEIR INFLUENCE IN NEW BOOK

Dr. Kim McNair is the author of the new self-help book, “Knowledge. Money. Power.”, which provides readers – particularly women in business – with the tools, strategies and confidence to harness their influence and achieve greater success.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of October as National Book Month, one of Atlanta’s most respected leading voices for women’s empowerment in business, Dr. Kim McNair , shares how embracing the KMP Mindset can transform the way you think, lead and build your legacy. She champions that mission with the release of her new self-help book “Knowledge. Money. Power.” (Independent Publishing; on sale September 8, 2025; ISBN: 979-8218-77443-1; $19.95 US). The book provides readers – particularly women in business – with the tools, strategies and confidence to harness their influence and achieve greater success. Blending experience, strategy and heart, Dr. McNair delivers a transformative guide for women ready to step into their influence and create lasting impact. Calling it the KMP Mindset, it's a framework designed to help readers align their knowledge, manage their money, and step boldly into their power.Recognized as one of Atlanta’s 50 Most Powerful Women in 2024 and 2025, Dr. Kim McNair is a respected business leader, strategic thinker, and catalyst for change. She holds certificates in Women in Leadership from Harvard Business School and Women’s Entrepreneurship from Cornell University. As founder of the Business Women Empowerment Project, Inc. (BWEP), her nonprofit empowers entrepreneurs, elevate women in business, and serve underserved communities across the Southeast.According to reports, approximately 300,000 Black women have either lost jobs or left the labor market, mainly due to federal job cuts and the dismantling of DEI programs and initiatives. Dr. McNair says the time is ripe for Black women to harness their talents and embrace entrepreneurship as a powerful path forward. “The pivot isn’t the end, it’s a power move,” she said.Key takeaways from the book include:• “Knowledge. Money. Power.” is not just a book, it’s a KMP Mindset which encourages discipline and intentionality.• Think differently. Be deliberate, disciplined and strategic about growth and purpose.• Pivot with purpose. Move with clarity and lead with intention.• Recognize that each of us possess the knowledge, power and influence to create meaningful change.• Build a legacy rooted in purpose, leadership and impact.“My hope is that every reader finishes this book ready to take action: to transform knowledge into results, money into movement and power into purpose,” said Dr. McNair. Through her new book, Dr. McNair continues her mission to equip women entrepreneurs with the insight, confidence, and tools to thrive in business and beyond.ABOUT DR. KIM MCNAIR | at a glanceA businesswoman, thought leader and former C-suite executive, Dr. Kim McNair is founder of the nonprofit organization Business Women Empowerment Project, Inc. (BWEP). Every year, the organization’s annual signature event -- Women on the MOVE Summit -- impacts more than 20,000 women across Metro Atlanta and Georgia, offering resources, education, and strategic networking opportunities for growth and visibility. Through BWEP, she’s also created the Leadership Academy for High School Girls, which has mentored more than 100 young women through programs in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, life skills, and technology.In addition, Dr. McNair serves as the CEO of Kim McNair Productions , LLC (KMP), leading a multi-faceted company that specializes in event production, marketing, media, and community development. With more than 30 years in business, Dr. McNair is known for producing and managing high-level, results-driven experiences—from corporate events and nonprofit galas to public-private initiatives and televised programs. Under her creative leadership, KMP has become a go-to firm for turnkey event planning, marketing campaigns, media production, and brand activations, working with municipalities, nonprofits, and corporate clients to deliver seamless execution and measurable results. Dr. McNair is a trusted voice in community engagement and economic empowerment, and she brings a unique ability to connect diverse audiences with purpose-driven programming. KMP has gained a reputation for excellence, execution and innovation. For more information about KMP, visit McNairProductions.com.Leading both her nonprofit organization BWEP and her company KMP, Dr. McNair has built two powerful platforms that’s grounded in community service, strategic vision and meaningful impact. For more information about her nonprofit organization, visit BWEPINC.org.

