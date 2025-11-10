THE DOCUMENTARY, BLACK MAN, BY JON COVINGTON PREMIERES IN LOS ANGELES FOR INTERNATIONAL MEN’S DAY

Director Jon Covington takes the barbershop conversations that have long defined Black male culture and brings them to screen in a powerful documentary, BLACK MAN, set to premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 for International Men's Day.

A Kaleidoscope of Conversations by Black Men Share Their Most Intimate Thoughts, Offering an Authentic Look at the Black Male Experience in America

After watching this documentary, my hope is that you’ll see your father, brother, husband and/or son in a different light, and perhaps understand him more fully.” — Jon Covington, director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Director/producer Jon Covington takes the barbershop conversations that have long defined Black male culture and brings them to screen in a powerful documentary, BLACK MAN , set to premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 for International Men’s Day. The annual global awareness day celebrates the positive contributions that men and boys bring to society as well as address their many issues, such as mental health, abuse, homelessness and violence.BLACK MAN will screen at 6 p.m. at the NAACP+ screening room, located at 5757 Wilshire Blvd. followed by a panel discussion titled, “Black Man, Rise.” Panelists include platinum-selling soul singer MAJOR., actor/producer Quincy Isaiah (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”) and studio executive Ahmadou Seck, vice president of scripted programming at MACRO. Together, they will engage the audience in thought-provoking dialogue, exploring themes of identity, resiliency and representation. In BLACK MAN, Covington elevates authentic voices that reflect on the lived experiences of the Black men, spotlighted in the film.Covington conceived the idea of the doc while working on an exhibition, titled “Sons,” for the Muskegon Museum of Art in Michigan. It features portraits of Black men from his hometown of Muskegon, exploring different perspectives as Black men in America. Interviewing approximately 30 men, ranging in ages from 21 to 91, Covington turns these stories into important narratives on identity, brotherhood, and the Black male experience.“Do you really know the Black man,” asks Covington. “After watching this documentary, my hope is that you’ll see your father, brother, husband and/or son in a different light, and perhaps understand him more fully.”BLACK MAN | U.S.A. | Runtime: 81 minutesA film by Jon CovingtonTo watch the BLACK MAN trailer on YouTube, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8KX1TAXoX0 Movie Synopsis:BLACK MAN is a riveting rollercoaster of emotions that represent a kaleidoscopic view of conversations, with approximately 30 men from the Midwest who share their thoughts on life, love, longings and losses. Through the familiar rhythm of barbershop talk, the doc celebrates the voices, vulnerability, and vision of Black men today. BLACK MAN takes a courageous and unflinching look at identity, manhood and shared experiences with honest and heartfelt perspectives that define Black men in America.ABOUT JON COVINGTON | director/producer of BLACK MANA native of Muskegon, Michigan, Jon Covington is a multi-talented creator whose work spans across multiple mediums – that is, radio, television and film. He is the director/producer of the documentary BLACK MAN, which reveals the depth, strength and soul of the Black men in America. The film is an extension of his work as founder of M.O.C.I.T.I. (pronounced mo-KEE-tee), which stands for Men of Color In The Industry.Based in Los Angeles, M.O.C.I.T.I. is a networking organization comprised of men in the entertainment industry, dedicated to serving and uplifting their communities. As a part of M.O.C.I.T.I., he launched the Men of Color Read (MOCR) program, a literacy initiative to help eradicate functional illiteracy in the urban communities of West Michigan. Leveraging this platform, Covington is often sought after as a motivational speaker, sharing messages about the power of community service and volunteerism.This year, he served as co-host of the NAACP Image Awards Podcast Series, “Our Culture, Our Stories”, where he conducted no-holds-barred interviews with a plethora of celebrities, entertainers and politicians. As a host and content creator for more than 20 years, Covington has sat down with some of the most celebrated names in the entertainment, music and sports industry.Sometimes a political operative, and sometimes not, Covington also serves as president and CEO of the Jon Covington Group, which produces and moderates some of the Midwest’s most high-stakes political debates. In addition, he’s also worked on various campaign for companies and brands, such as BET, Gatorade and the iParticipate campaign, launched by former first ladies Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden. For more information, visit JonCovington.com.Following widespread praise for BLACK MAN, Covington will bring the documentary to audiences across the county in 2026.

