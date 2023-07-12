Asher College - Las Vegas IT Department Offers Free Computer Repair

The IT department at Asher College - Las Vegas has reopened their PC Repair Clinic, and is again offering free computer repair to the public.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, July 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Information Technology (IT) Department at Asher College - Las Vegas has reopened the PC Repair Clinic at the Las Vegas, Nevada campus, and is again offering free computer repair to the public.The PC Repair Clinic at Asher College is a free service that is open to the public in and around Las Vegas, Nevada. Through the PC Repair Clinic, members of the local community may make an appointment to drop off their broken or malfunctioning computers at Asher College. The PC clinic offers free repair, virus removal, installations, and maintenance. Under the supervision of Asher College instructors, the work is performed by Asher students who are currently enrolled in Asher’s Information Technology programs.Asher’s PC Repair Clinics are valuable for students and the public alike. The PC Repair Clinic allows Asher’s IT students to get real-world, hands-on experience in their field. At the same time, it is also an excellent resource for people in the Las Vegas area who need help getting their computers fixed.According to IT Instructor, James Smith; "As the IT population at Asher continues to grow, the need for more hands-on opportunities increases. We are happy to be in a position where our students have the chance to give back to their community while sharpening their skills and gaining confidence in their new careers. This is a win-win situation for both Asher College IT students and members of the community."To schedule an appointment with the PC Repair Clinic at Asher College in Las Vegas, call (702) 323-0853. Computers are accepted for drop-off by appointment Tuesday through Thursday from 10 am to 5 pm and pick-ups are scheduled by appointment. The Asher College - Las Vegas campus is located at 6029 W. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas.Asher College is an ACCET-accredited vocational career college with locations in Dallas, Texas; Sacramento, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada. All three Asher campuses offer programs in a number of areas including Information Technology career training , medical career training, computer career training, and business career training. Financial Aid, Title IV funding, and Veteran Training Benefits are available to those whoqualify. To learn more, visit Asher’s website at www.asher.edu