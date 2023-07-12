D.J. Envy to Headline HBCU New York Classic After Party At American Dream on Saturday, September 16, 2023
Game Tickets Available Now at HBCUNYClassic.com
As an iconic figure in the New York hip-hop scene, D.J. Envy is the perfect person to help us celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and cap a full day of HBCU football and culture with style”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York native, RaaShaun Casey, also known as D.J. Envy, is set to spin at the Toyota HBCU New York Classic after party on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Fans are invited to the after party, a celebration of Envy’s birthday, at the Dream Bar located next door to MetLife Stadium in American Dream, the premier center for retail, dining, and entertainment. Game day tickets for the Toyota HBCU NY Classic are available now at www.hbcunyclassic.com. VIP packages and after party tickets will be available soon.
“I’m personally inviting everybody to the HBCUNY classic and after party,” said Envy. “I need all my Virgos to pull up for my birthday party/homecoming party. So, all HBCU’s, fraternity, sororities and HBCUish colleges…join us.”
D.J. Envy is a well-known American DJ, author, record producer, and radio personality. He currently co-hosts the wildly popular syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club” from Power 105.1 FM in New York. After only two years, the show was dubbed the number one radio program in the nation by The Source Magazine and is widely regarded as the most informative and entertaining hip-hop and R&B morning show today. Envy made a name for himself as one of New York City’s premier mixtape producers. In the early-2000s, he premiered exclusive freestyles by artists like Jay-Z, Fabulous, and 50 Cent. A three time “Justo Mixtape Award” winner, Envy won the award for “Most Influential Radio DJ” at the Underground Music Awards in 2008.
“As an iconic figure in the New York hip-hop scene, D.J. Envy is the perfect person to help us celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and cap a full day of HBCU football and culture with style,” said HBCU New York Classic President Albert Williams.
“What sets D.J. Envy apart is not only his remarkable talent but also his deep connection to the HBCU community. Having attended Hampton University, D.J. Envy proudly represents the legacy and values instilled in him during his time at the institution. He carries his HBCU experiences with him, and his love for supporting HBCUs shines through in his work.”
“American Dream is thrilled to host the HCBU New York Classic after party and welcomes D.J. Envy and fans to the Dream Bar for the perfect post-game celebration,” said Bryan Gaus, senior vice president and general manager of American Dream.
Known as the world’s largest HBCU Homecoming, the Toyota HBCU New York Classic is a multi-day celebration of HBCU culture and community activities that culminates with an epic match-up between Morehouse College and Albany State University. Following an incredible first year with over 35,000 fans in attendance, the HBCU New York Classic returns to MetLife Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The game will be presented live on CNBC, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App.
Additional musical acts and halftime entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks. For the latest information, or to purchase tickets go to www.hbcunyclassic.com and follow @hbcunyclassic on Instagram and Twitter.
About The Toyota HBCU New York Classic
The Toyota HBCU New York Classic is a multi-day celebration of HBCU culture and community activities culminating in a matchup between two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football teams at MetLife Stadium. The annual game features teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and is produced by event organizer Sports Eleven05. The Toyota HBCU New York Classic is presented live on CNBC, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App. For more information and the latest details on tickets, visit www.hbcunyclassic.com.
ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM
American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail and dining, comprising more than 3 million square feet just minutes away from New York City in East Rutherford, New Jersey. American Dream is home to leading attractions, including DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium, Big SNOW Ski Hill, Dream Wheel – a 300-foot observation wheel overlooking the NYC skyline, as well as attractions debuting soon such as The Game Room Powered by Hasbro and Skip Barber Racing Go-Kart Academy. American Dream’s immersive luxury shopping and dining experience – The Avenue – features Saks Fifth Avenue, Hermès, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Gucci, Dolce&Gabbana, Ferrari, Gentle Monster, Carpaccio, a fine-dining Italian restaurant, and much more. The retail and dining collection is further expanded with flagship locations for Aritzia, H&M, PRIMARK, Uniqlo, Sephora and Zara; as well as the Toys“R”Us global flagship, the only standalone location in the U.S, the first-ever MrBeast Burger restaurant, and the world’s first and only “candy department store,” IT’SUGAR.
For more information on American Dream, visit www.americandream.com or find us on Instagram @americandream and TikTok @americandream_official.
