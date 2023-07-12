SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Presents ‘THE GOLF CLASSIC’ Featuring Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles LAKERS as Special Guest

The Golf Classic Founder Zev Norotsky with LA Lakers Austin Reaves participant Brody Jenner on the course Winning team member, model Gabriel Aubry with the prize trophy

The Golf Classic Returned for its 19th Consecutive Year, Held at Angeles National Golf Club on July 10th, 2023, Benefitting UCLA Children's Hospital

The Golf Classic has long been the originator in lifestyle golf events in the US, ostensibly creating the blueprint for what a celebrity and professional athlete driven golf experience can look like.” — Founder of The Golf Classic, Zev Norotsky

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Illustrated presented ‘The Golf Classic,’ a highly-anticipated VIP golf outing, held on Monday, July 10th at the esteemed Angeles National Golf Club. The Golf Classic, an annual event with a 19-year history as one of the longest-running lifestyle golf events in the country, announced an inaugural partnership with Sports Illustrated to expand the reach of the tournament through the storied media enterprise. The annual event combines networking, comradery and competitive golf through a scrimmage-style tournament that raises funds for UCLA Children’s Hospital.

Talent attendees included special guest host Austin Reeves (LA LAKERS), who was joined by NBA stars Metta World Peace and Charles Oakley, NFL player Joe Haden, Evan Ross, Brody Jenner, Brandon Thomas Lee, Gabriel Aubry, Tom Ellis, Skeet Ulrich, Jesse Lee Soffer, Paris Brosnan, Austin Mills, Blake Webber, Jake Adams, Jesus of Golf, Chord Overstreet, Don Benjamin, Adam Senn, Kyle Schmidt, Erik Paladino, Nate Hill, DJ Politik, Beau Casper Smart, and Sports Broadcaster Ashley Haas who emceed the day, among many other players to comprise the 140 participants.

The Golf Classic was created in 2004 to provide an outlet for executives and entertainment industry VIPs, paired with celebrity guests to engage in peer-to-peer networking and friendly competition while supporting a good cause. Conceived by one of the nations’ premiere experiential marketing agencies, ENTER, founding creative Zev Norotsky has curated a tournament widely recognized as the originator of a new era of lifestyle driven golf event’ attracting key influencers, athletes, celebrities, young creatives and entertainment industry elite. Participants played on a championship-level course that offered unique challenges to golfing enthusiasts of every skill level. Angeles National Golf Club, located in Sunland, California is a Par 72 championship, 18 hole golf course, with four sets of tees, comprising two lakes, one creek and 54 bunkers.

"As we look ahead to our 20th year it only made sense to partner with the leading authority in sports media to bring this event to a wider audience and continue to raise the bar for what a brand driven and culturally relevant golf event can look like.” - Founder, Zev Norotsky

For the 2023 Los Angeles outing, The Golf Classic welcomed exciting beverage partners including pouring stations throughout the course presented by Casamigos, plus Saint James Tea, Celsius Energy, Flying Embers Hard Kombucha, Hello Soju, and Mezcla. Liquid Death kept guests hydrated, along with Drip Hydration Protein shots and a Hyperice massage area offered on-site wellness relief. OOKA showcased their revolutionary new doseable pod device.

Shock’d Golf balls and Golf Tournament Solutions’ Golf Cannon activated immersive challenges on the course. Geometry provided commemorative branded towels for players, Crep Protect kept golfers’ shoes looking clean on the course and Palm Golf Co outfitted each player with fresh new golfing gloves, while Goodr outfitted their signature golf sport designed sunglasses..

Beyond Meat kept tastes satisfied with an on-site food truck as did the in-demand Yeastie Boys food truck, while Uncle Paulie’s served up their signature specialty cuisine favorites. Official hotel partner for this year's tournament was the L’ermitage Beverly Hills and The Golf Classic introduced an auto partnership with BMW.

Following Los Angeles, ENTER and Sports Illustrated will hit the road for a marquee golf event ahead of Big Game Weekend at TPC Summerlin. The second annual SI INVITATIONAL will be held on February 8th in Las Vegas, with more details to follow.

