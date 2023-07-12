Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Adds Cybersecurity Minor for All Students
Program Provides Strong Foundation to Meet Future High-Tech Challenges & Follow a Growing List of Alumni Who Are Already Impacting the Cybersecurity Industry
Computers are integrated into most products and services that engineers design, so it is important that engineers from all majors are prepared to create systems that are secure from cyberattacks.”TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is now offering students of all academic majors the opportunity to add a minor in cybersecurity that provides a strong foundation to meet future high-tech challenges and follow a growing number of alumni who are already impacting the cybersecurity industry.
— Rick Stamper, PhD, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs
A special emphasis of the new minor course of study, starting in the 2023-24 academic year, is providing cybersecurity skills outside of the normal computer science and software engineering program, whose students already become familiar with some cybersecurity issues through regular coursework.
“We are excited to offer a new minor in cybersecurity,” said Rick Stamper, PhD, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Computers are integrated into most products and services that engineers design today, so it is important that engineers from all majors are prepared to create systems that are secure from cyberattacks. Our new cybersecurity minor will provide the opportunity for our students to develop that capability.”
Rose-Hulman’s nationally ranked computer science and software engineering major is already designed to give students a solid foundation in computer science, with the ability to customize their coursework to create a cybersecurity emphasis. The department’s collaborative learning culture allows students to tackle challenges in a teamwork environment, which makes them well-suited to hit the ground running in the cybersecurity industry.
“Chemical and mechanical engineers, along with other STEM majors, should know how their designs are impacted by the computers that help automate the machines and critical infrastructure they build,” said Sid Stamm, PhD, associate professor of computer science and software engineering. “This cybersecurity minor is intended to enrich the existing degree program of students in these programs, so that they understand the safety implications of whatever they engineer or study. We want to prepare them to make the things they engineer, by default, secure from cyberattacks and safe for people to use.”
Several Rose-Hulman alumni have put their cybersecurity knowledge to work at well-known companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Google, Airbnb, Groupon and Salesforce. They also work for government contractors like Northrup Grumman, and government agencies that work directly with the defense industry and companies that provide contracted cybersecurity support.
Learn more about the cybersecurity minor at https://www.rose-hulman.edu/cybersecurity.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor, and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of nearly 2,200 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
