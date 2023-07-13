Freemarket selected for People’s Platform award

Freemarket

Further industry recognition for fast-growth, cross-border payments fintech

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- London-based Freemarket, a leading fintech platform for regulated B2B cross-border payments and currency exchange, has been recognised in the People’s Platform Awards programme as one of the most impactful companies to work for in the UK. These annual awards recognise the commitment and achievement of just 50 UK companies with respect to the establishment of a meaningful workplace environment in which all employees are empowered to make a genuine impact.

This Award is the latest industry accolade for Freemarket, and follows its recent 10th place listing in the Sunday Times Fastest Growing UK Private Companies (up from #12 in 2022). The company is also ranked #25 in the current Deloitte Tech Fast 50 rankings and #81 in the FT 1000, this latter ranking recognising businesses that continue to flourish and expand in today’s challenging economic climate. (The ranking lists European companies that achieved the highest compound annual revenue growth between 2018 and 2021).

Commenting on the Award, Jennifer Page, Head of HR, Freemarket, said: “We are honoured and delighted to have been recognised by the People’s Platform Awards programme alongside well known brand names like Investec, Noom, Notion and ClassPass. As a fast-growth, fast-paced company, we are committed to providing a working environment that nurtures talent and encourages and motivates all of our growing team to make a real impact in their working lives.”

For more information, contact:

helen.disney@therealizationgroup.com

The Realization Group

T: +44 7792 376546

About Freemarket

Freemarket works with businesses to accelerate their growth by giving them access to cross-border payments and currency exchange in over 140 currencies and across 100 countries, optimised for their needs through a single API integration and its proprietary platform.