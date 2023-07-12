Hive Pro Secures Second Round of Seed Funding to Expand Headquarters and Enhance its Threat Exposure Management Platform

HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive Pro, a pioneer in the Threat Exposure Management market, announced today that they have closed $4 million in their seed funding round from private investors. The successful completion of Hive Pro’s second round of seed funding will support the continued delivery of Hive Pro: Threat Exposure Management, a trusted platform to address the growing challenge of cyber threats.

One of the first objectives this funding round will support is the relocation and expansion of their new Virginia-based headquarters. The new headquarters will provide a state-of-the-art facility that accommodates the company's growing team and fosters collaboration and innovation. By establishing a larger and more advanced workspace, Hive Pro will continue to attract top talent and enhance its capabilities to meet the increasing demand for its platform.

Furthermore, a significant portion of the funding will be allocated to enhancing the Hive Pro Threat Exposure Management Platform. Hive Pro is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that enables organizations to proactively manage and mitigate threats by identifying vulnerabilities, prioritizing risks, and providing actionable insights for effective remediation. The investment will further strengthen the platform's capabilities, incorporating advanced threat intelligence, machine learning algorithms, and real-time monitoring features, making it even more robust and responsive to emerging cyber threats.

"We are thrilled to have successfully raised our second round of seed funding," said Anand Choudha, Founder and CEO at Hive Pro. "This additional investment will allow us to accelerate our growth plans, expand our team, and enhance our Hive Pro Threat Exposure Management Platform to provide customers with continuous and unparalleled threat and vulnerability reduction.”

As part of their strategy to achieve annual goals in company scale and expansion, Hive Pro will enhance global presence, partnerships and alliances. Hive Pro will also invest in their industry-leading threat and vulnerability research to build a faster and evidence-rich threat exposure management experience.



About Hive Pro, Inc.

The Hive Pro Threat Exposure Management (TEM) Platform is a comprehensive, all-in-one platform designed to track threats, streamline vulnerability management, enhance collaboration, and improve security posture. From security assessment workflow orchestration to actionable AI-driven threat prediction and vulnerability remediation, TEM empowers organizations to build their organizational resilience by identifying, prioritizing, and resolving security threats and vulnerabilities. We automate and orchestrate the security remediation process dynamically and at scale, so you have one less thing to worry about. Experience seamless security improvements with Hive Pro’s fully integrated TEM platform.

Hive Pro's corporate headquarters are located in Herndon, Virginia, with presence across the US, EMEA, and APAC. To learn more, visit www.hivepro.com.

