CIPIO.ai Tabs Enterprise Growth Veteran Stephen Strauss as Chief Revenue Officer
Leadership Appointment Signals Accelerated Momentum for Market-Leading Generative AI Innovations for Visual Content
The innovations in AI & Generative AI technology are ready to turn the way brands and agencies think about visual content on its head. Stephen is the perfect person to lead our expansion and growth.”REDWOOD CITY, CALIF., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CIPIO.ai today announced the hiring of one of the most dynamic and accomplished growth professionals in the industry as Stephen Strauss was tabbed as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. The move comes on the precipice of CIPIO.ai’s latest set of innovations for the market to provide enterprise brands, agencies, and retail marketers with new UGC and visual content collaboration technologies.
— Sundeep Sanghavi
Strauss joins CIPIO.ai off of senior roles at renowned companies such as Brand Innovators, Bypass (now Clover Sport), and AEG, the world's largest sports & entertainment company.
“The innovations in AI and Generative AI technology that have helped CIPIO.ai to become a leader in scaling UGC acquisition, collaboration, and management are ready to turn the way brands and agencies think about producing, curating, and managing visual content on its head,” said Sundeep Sanghavi, CIPIO.ai’s co-founder and CEO. “We were recently selected for Microsoft’s Pegasus program to collaborate go-to-market strategies with Microsoft’s Enterprise customers. Stephen is the perfect person to lead the company’s expansion and growth into the enterprise, where these innovations will have incredible impacts on the brand’s abilities to be more cost- and time-efficient with visual content for paid, owned, earned, and shared media. We couldn’t be more delighted that he is here to lead the efforts to provide a visual content solution to the largest brands in the world.”
At Brand Innovators, a community of tens of thousands of senior brand marketers, Strauss played a crucial role in driving revenue growth and spearheading strategic partnerships through the company’s in-house consulting practice – Member Services. The division focused on helping Fortune 500 and other leading brands stay relevant and connected while navigating the complexities and technologies of today’s digital marketing landscape. Through Strauss’ keen understanding of market dynamics and ability to identify emerging trends, he helped establish Brand Innovators as a prominent player in the industry working with benchmark brands like Nestle, American Express, Victoria’s Secret, Chipotle, AT&T, MetLife, and many more.
During his tenure at Bypass and AEG, Strauss showcased his operational prowess by building foundations for substantial revenue growth.
“I’ve spent years listening to the everyday challenges enterprise brand marketers face,” Strauss explained. “By far, the most commonly discussed challenge stems from the inability to keep up with the current pace of visual content and how time consuming and expensive it has become to generate visual content,especially within social channels. Finally, a company exists that solves this challenge in a cost-efficient manner using generative AI & community content to generate authentic visual content at scale. That’s what excites me most about joining this team.”
As Chief Revenue Officer at CIPIO.ai, Strauss is poised to make a lasting impact, supercharging revenue growth and solidifying the company's position as a market leader. With his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results, Strauss is set to play a pivotal role in propelling CIPIO.ai to new heights and cementing its position as a leader in the visual content generation driven by UGC, generative AI, and community collaboration.
About CIPIO.ai
CIPIO.ai is on a mission to democratize visual content, uniquely combining the power of brand communities and generative AI. The patent-pending Visual Content Platform allows brands to search, discover, manage, create, regenerate, distribute, and collaborate visual content at scale. Brands can now deploy visual content in paid advertising, customer purchase experiences, website engagement, and social media campaigns at a fraction of time and cost. This unique approach has driven growth for esteemed brands such as JBL, Orange Theory Fitness, and Botanic Choice.
Jason Falls
CIPIO.ai
+1 502-619-3285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube