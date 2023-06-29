CIPIO.ai Selected For Microsoft's Pegasus Program
CIPIO.ai joins the top 3% of elite companies poised to revolutionize Visual Content Collaboration with Generative AI & Community
We're incredibly honored to be part of the select group of startups in Microsoft's Pegasus Program. We are on a mission to democratize Visual Content Collaboration for every brand.”REDWOOD CITY, CALIF., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CIPIO.ai, a disruptive force in Visual Content Collaboration, has been selected to the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. As a member of this select cohort, CIPIO.ai reaffirms its exceptional commitment to reshaping Visual Content with the help of Generative AI and the power of Brand Community.
— Sundeep Sanghavi
Globally recognized for its stringent selectivity, the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program facilitates a crucial bridge between groundbreaking startup solutions and the challenges confronted by enterprise-level organizations. Only startups exhibiting a notable product-market fit and readiness to cater to the demanding requirements of enterprise customers qualify for this program, making it a milestone achievement for CIPIO.ai.
According to DemandSage, visual content is expected to account for 82% of all content generation by 2023, which is a 15-fold increase from 2017. Yet current solutions to searching, managing, and creating visual content remain manual, time consuming and expensive. A 2020 Vennage Study shows 87% of marketers are struggling to meet the growing demand for diverse visual content. Further, a Stackla survey finds that although 92% of marketers believe most or all of the content they create resonates as authentic, yet 51% of consumers say less than half of brands create authentic content.
CIPIO.ai's groundbreaking platform addresses these challenges in Visual Content Collaboration, empowering brands to search, manage, create, and collaborate on Authentic User Generated and Generative AI Content. The key to this solution is the strategic blend of cutting-edge Generative AI with the rich, authentic insights drawn from a brand's own community. The platform, enhanced by patent-pending semantic search and visual collaboration technologies, simplifies finding existing visual content using natural language, images, or videos within seconds. It not only supports the generation of new authentic user generated content from the brand's community but also enables brands to generate new visual content from existing libraries swiftly. This results in near-limitless iterations of authentic and community-oriented visual content at scale, significantly boosting the effectiveness of paid advertising, customer purchase experiences, website engagement, and social media campaigns.
"We're incredibly honored to be part of the select group of startups in Microsoft's Pegasus Program," said Sundeep Sanghavi, Co-Founder & CEO of CIPIO.ai. "We are on a mission to democratize authentic Visual Content Collaboration reducing significant cost and time for every Brand in partnership with Microsoft Azure AI and ChatGPT. Our recognition by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at the Ignite Conference keynote underscores our relentless dedication to creating niche solutions with Generative AI technologies, ready for enterprise brands."
Top brands like Botanic Choice, Orange Theory, Kekoa Foods, Squire, and Crunch Fitness are already benefiting from CIPIO.ai's award-winning applications to drive growth and enhance their marketing strategies.
As part of its continued growth trajectory, CIPIO.ai is opening a new investment round, inviting investors to participate in its trailblazing journey in Visual Content Collaboration.
“We are pleased to welcome CIPIO.ai to the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus program,” said Shish Shridhar, Global Retail Lead for Microsoft for Startups. “We look forward to collaborating on empowering brands to solve for these challenges.”
