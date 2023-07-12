SOLV Products Division Acquires Maverick Packaging, Inc., Elkhart, Indiana
Co-Packing Amenities Business brings Synergistic Opportunities, Innovative Growth, and Strong Client Base.
I value hard work and integrity, yet have taken a short view with planning. SOLV has expertise in scaling businesses and takes a longer view, which is key to Maverick’s future.”FORT WAYNE, IN, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLV Holdings, LLC, has announced it has closed on the acquisition of Maverick Packaging, Inc., Elkhart, Indiana. Maverick has partnered with SOLV to accelerate strategic growth, providing new opportunities for the company and its team.
Maverick provides packaging and manufacturing services, specializing in formulating and bottling liquids for the hospitality industry with clients across the country. Maverick is known for agility, speed, and unique package designs with customized solutions that reflect the ambiance and theme of client hotels and resorts.
Jeff Albert, CEO SOLV Holdings, states: “We see potential synergy between Maverick Packaging and another SOLV company, Bomag Group—a leading provider of plastic spouts and closures (Angola, IN). The two companies can strengthen each other, accelerate innovation, and deliver great value to our customers.
“One of the most exciting aspects of this relationship is the incredible talent and knowledge that Maverick team members bring. Their skills, experience, and fresh perspectives enrich the partnership.
We are excited to welcome them to SOLV Holdings.”
Tom McGlone, President Maverick Packaging, Inc., offers: “I value hard work and integrity, yet have taken a short view with planning. SOLV has expertise in scaling businesses and takes a longer view, which is key to Maverick’s future. With a more forward-thinking approach and targeted investments, SOLV will help us improve the quality of life for employees, their families, and surrounding business relationships.”
