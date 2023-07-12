SOLV Products Division Acquires Maverick Packaging, Inc., Elkhart, Indiana

FORT WAYNE, IN, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLV Holdings, LLC, has announced it has closed on the acquisition of Maverick Packaging, Inc., Elkhart, Indiana. Maverick has partnered with SOLV to accelerate strategic growth, providing new opportunities for the company and its team.

Maverick provides packaging and manufacturing services, specializing in formulating and bottling liquids for the hospitality industry with clients across the country. Maverick is known for agility, speed, and unique package designs with customized solutions that reflect the ambiance and theme of client hotels and resorts.

Jeff Albert, CEO SOLV Holdings, states: “We see potential synergy between Maverick Packaging and another SOLV company, Bomag Group—a leading provider of plastic spouts and closures (Angola, IN). The two companies can strengthen each other, accelerate innovation, and deliver great value to our customers.

“One of the most exciting aspects of this relationship is the incredible talent and knowledge that Maverick team members bring. Their skills, experience, and fresh perspectives enrich the partnership.
We are excited to welcome them to SOLV Holdings.”

Tom McGlone, President Maverick Packaging, Inc., offers: “I value hard work and integrity, yet have taken a short view with planning. SOLV has expertise in scaling businesses and takes a longer view, which is key to Maverick’s future. With a more forward-thinking approach and targeted investments, SOLV will help us improve the quality of life for employees, their families, and surrounding business relationships.”

Ambassador Enterprises, a legacy-minded private equity firm investing for three returns—financial, cultural, and eternal—engages with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates account for over $2 billion in annualized revenue and more than 4,500 employees committed to cultivating a legacy rooted in partners, performance, and philanthropy. Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ambassador Enterprises was founded in 2006 by Daryle Doden.

