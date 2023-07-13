Launching the new MaxxEV website helping to make the move to EV simple

Steve Clarke - Marketing Manager

UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access to simple, friendly advice, and all the products and services a business needs to start its EV journey, can be difficult to find. Finding affordable, reliable, accessible, and secure electric charging points seems to be the biggest concern that many businesses face when planning an electric vehicle future. Sadly, it can be difficult to find the right advice and the right solutions to suit an individual business.

Organisations don’t need to let these concerns overshadow their decision to invest in electric vehicles sooner rather than later.

Our new MaxxEv website brings all this information, products, and services together.

MaxxEV can walk Fleet Managers and business owners through every step, from sourcing and purchasing EV vehicles (cars & vans) to recharging and paying for the charge if their drivers charge at home or out and about. Our route optimisation tool will be vital to ensure that an organisation's drivers can complete their journeys with the available battery life in their vehicles.

EV services for sole traders, small businesses, and fleets

EV Charge Cards – A range of charge cards to allow drivers to charge conveniently when out and about, making payment simple and at no cost to the driver – HMRC-compliant invoicing to allow simple VAT reclamation.

Compare ChargePoint’s - Our quick and simple portal will help find the right charger and installation service.

Business Homecharge – drivers charge at home, and the bill for the electricity used goes directly to the employer, with nothing for the driver to pay or reclaim – simple!

MaxxEV can make life simple for businesses by combining all EV charging costs at home and out on the road into one simple, transparent invoice; we can even include diesel and petrol costs for ICE vehicles.

Maxx Service - Our comprehensive range of electric vehicle solutions includes:
EV Leasing - help to find the right electric vehicles.
Tracking & Telematics - helping to manage drivers.
Route Optimisation – improving productivity.
EV Insurance – protecting assets.

For all the help and assistance fleet managers and business owners need to move to electric vehicles or how to manage their existing fleet easier, please visit our website – www.maxxev.co.uk

About

