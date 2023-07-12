Immunophotonics Announces 1st Patient Dosed in Multinational Clinical trial in Germany
EINPresswire.com/ -- Immunophotonics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel immune-activating drugs, has announced the recruitment and the dosing of its first patient in Germany at SLK Kliniken Heilbronn GmbH. Immunophotonics is currently screening patients at study sites in Germany for treatment of colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and soft tissue sarcoma. SLK Kliniken Heilbronn will be joined by additional German sites, including the University of Frankfurt and Munchen Klinik Bogenhausen, Institut fur Radiologie. This multi-national clinical trial, which is denominated alternatively as IP-IIO-622 or INJECTABL-1, is sponsored by Immunophotonics and will assess the safety and efficacy of its lead asset, IP-001, in multiple solid-tumor indications.
There is still a significant unmet need for therapies targeted at late-stage, solid-tumor cancer patients. The principal objective of this study is to evaluate the immunologically mediated anticancer effects of Immunophotonics’ lead drug candidate, IP-001, following the use of thermal ablation in patients with advanced solid tumors. Thermal ablation is an approved and well-established procedure that is readily available at most hospitals and clinics. While ablation is routinely used to reduce a patient’s tumor burden and eliminate targeted tumors, the effects of this routine intervention are local, with limited immunological benefits. This new strategy could provide such benefits to patients by transforming a tumor ablation into a systemic immunotherapy – igniting the body’s immune system to attack cancer at the site of ablation and beyond.
Prof. Dr. Philippe L. Pereira, MD, Interventional Radiologist, Chairman, and Director at SLK Kliniken Heilbronn GmbH, commented: “Cancer affects so many individuals, which is why clinical studies are so important. Knowing the fact that thermal ablation improves immune reactions in many patients, combining ablation with local immune agents is potentially very promising. I am looking forward to seeing the data generated from the IP-IIO-622 trials.” Dr. Uwe Martens, MD, who serves as the trial’s Principal Investigator at Heilbronn, was on hand for the first patient’s treatment and added, “We are grateful to our patients who are participating in this clinical trial. Their contribution is essential in the development of new immunotherapy drugs to treat cancer. I am thrilled to be a collaborator on the IP-IIO-622 trials with this novel immunological approach.”
Dr. Thomas Vogl, MD of Johann Wolfgang Goethe – Universitat Frankfurt, who serves as the National Coordinating Investigator for the company’s clinical trial in Germany, stated: “Ablative procedures are one of my specialties, and I am intrigued by this innovative treatment that is designed to work with tumor ablation to eliminate cancer cells and protect against cancer recurrence. This is extremely exciting.”
Immunophotonics CEO Lu Alleruzzo remarked that he is honored to be able to form relationships with such talented individuals in Germany to advance clinical trials of IP-001 forward with the goal of providing this drug candidate to patients in need as quickly as possible.
More information about IP-IIO-622 / INJECTABL-1 clinical trials and enrollment can be found at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05688280
About IP-001
IP-001 is a proprietary glycan polymer that acts both as an antigen depot and a potent immune stimulant capable of inducing immunological responses against cancer. It is designed to (1) prolong the availability of the target antigens (whether it is sourced through formulation or tumoricidal therapies), (2) facilitate the recruitment and activation of innate immune cells such as antigen-presenting cells (APCs), (3) increase the uptake of the tumor antigens into the APCs, and (4) lead to a potent downstream adaptive immune response against the antigenic targets. This ignited systemic, adaptive immune response then seeks out and eliminates its target throughout the body.
About Immunophotonics
Immunophotonics, Inc. is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology™. IP-001, the first asset from the company’s intellectual property platform, has the potential to overcome the local defenses of the tumor microenvironment to enable a tumor-specific anticancer immune response in multiple solid tumor indications. The company is in early Phase 2 development and is based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those made or implied herein. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Immunophotonics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Contact:
IR@immunophotonics.com
Related Links:
https://www.immunophotonics.com
Public Relations
There is still a significant unmet need for therapies targeted at late-stage, solid-tumor cancer patients. The principal objective of this study is to evaluate the immunologically mediated anticancer effects of Immunophotonics’ lead drug candidate, IP-001, following the use of thermal ablation in patients with advanced solid tumors. Thermal ablation is an approved and well-established procedure that is readily available at most hospitals and clinics. While ablation is routinely used to reduce a patient’s tumor burden and eliminate targeted tumors, the effects of this routine intervention are local, with limited immunological benefits. This new strategy could provide such benefits to patients by transforming a tumor ablation into a systemic immunotherapy – igniting the body’s immune system to attack cancer at the site of ablation and beyond.
Prof. Dr. Philippe L. Pereira, MD, Interventional Radiologist, Chairman, and Director at SLK Kliniken Heilbronn GmbH, commented: “Cancer affects so many individuals, which is why clinical studies are so important. Knowing the fact that thermal ablation improves immune reactions in many patients, combining ablation with local immune agents is potentially very promising. I am looking forward to seeing the data generated from the IP-IIO-622 trials.” Dr. Uwe Martens, MD, who serves as the trial’s Principal Investigator at Heilbronn, was on hand for the first patient’s treatment and added, “We are grateful to our patients who are participating in this clinical trial. Their contribution is essential in the development of new immunotherapy drugs to treat cancer. I am thrilled to be a collaborator on the IP-IIO-622 trials with this novel immunological approach.”
Dr. Thomas Vogl, MD of Johann Wolfgang Goethe – Universitat Frankfurt, who serves as the National Coordinating Investigator for the company’s clinical trial in Germany, stated: “Ablative procedures are one of my specialties, and I am intrigued by this innovative treatment that is designed to work with tumor ablation to eliminate cancer cells and protect against cancer recurrence. This is extremely exciting.”
Immunophotonics CEO Lu Alleruzzo remarked that he is honored to be able to form relationships with such talented individuals in Germany to advance clinical trials of IP-001 forward with the goal of providing this drug candidate to patients in need as quickly as possible.
More information about IP-IIO-622 / INJECTABL-1 clinical trials and enrollment can be found at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05688280
About IP-001
IP-001 is a proprietary glycan polymer that acts both as an antigen depot and a potent immune stimulant capable of inducing immunological responses against cancer. It is designed to (1) prolong the availability of the target antigens (whether it is sourced through formulation or tumoricidal therapies), (2) facilitate the recruitment and activation of innate immune cells such as antigen-presenting cells (APCs), (3) increase the uptake of the tumor antigens into the APCs, and (4) lead to a potent downstream adaptive immune response against the antigenic targets. This ignited systemic, adaptive immune response then seeks out and eliminates its target throughout the body.
About Immunophotonics
Immunophotonics, Inc. is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology™. IP-001, the first asset from the company’s intellectual property platform, has the potential to overcome the local defenses of the tumor microenvironment to enable a tumor-specific anticancer immune response in multiple solid tumor indications. The company is in early Phase 2 development and is based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those made or implied herein. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Immunophotonics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Contact:
IR@immunophotonics.com
Related Links:
https://www.immunophotonics.com
Public Relations
Immunophotonics, Inc.
ir@immunophotonics.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram