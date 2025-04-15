Jacqueline Hess Joins Immunophotonics Board of Directors

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immunophotonics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company focused on immuno-oncology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacqueline Hess to its Board of Directors. With over 30 years of experience in leading and advising heavily regulated businesses that leverage the trans-Atlantic corridor as part of their growth journey, Ms. Hess joins an already-robust slate of directors currently serving on the Board of Immunophotonics and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company’s leadership team.Jacqueline Hess's appointment to the Immunophotonics Board of Directors is a testament to the company's commitment to bringing in top talent to drive its success. With her impressive background and experience, Ms. Hess will play a key role in shaping the company’s strategic direction and guiding its growth. Immunophotonics looks forward to working with Ms. Hess and leveraging her expertise to further advance its mission. “I am excited to join the Immunophotonics board because I have a deep belief in the company’s mission and innovative therapeutic approach. I am confident that my skills and experience will enable me to make a significant impact and add substantial value. Together, we can elevate Immunophotonics to new heights in achieving our next level of success,” Ms. Hess remarked.Lu Alleruzzo, CEO of Immunophotonics, welcomed Ms. Hess, adding, "We are thrilled to have Jacqueline join our Board of Directors. Her extensive experience in the biotech industry and her global perspective will be invaluable as we continue to grow. We are confident that her expertise will help us achieve our mission of improving the lives of cancer patients."About Jacqueline HessJacqueline Hess has a strong background in supporting U.S. biotech companies as they expand their global footprint. She has held various leadership positions and has 10 years of executive management experience. Ms. Hess presently serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Vontobel Swiss Financial Advisers, as a board member of Companion Spine LLC, and as the Chair of The Boardroom in Switzerland. Ms. Hess was formerly CEO of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors and prior to that held key roles with Deloitte Switzerland, including as the Managing Partner of the Tax & Legal Business and as Managing Partner of Deloitte Private.About IP-001IP-001 is a proprietary glycan polymer that acts both as an antigen depot and a potent, multimodal immune stimulant capable of inducing immunological responses against cancer. It is designed to (1) prolong the availability of the target antigens (whether it is sourced through formulation or tumoricidal therapies), (2) facilitate the recruitment and activation of innate immune cells such as antigen-presenting cells (APCs), (3) increase the uptake of the tumor antigens into the APCs, and (4) lead to a downstream adaptive immune response against the antigenic targets. This systemic, adaptive immune response then seeks out and eliminates its target throughout the body.About ImmunophotonicsImmunophotonics, Inc. is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology. IP-001, which is the first asset from the company’s intellectual property platform and is currently administered in multiple clinical trials, has the potential to overcome the local defenses of the tumor microenvironment to enable a tumor-specific anticancer immune response in solid tumor indications. By combining routine interventions that use energy to destroy tumors, such as ablation or radiation, with local injection of its proprietary immunoadjuvant, IP-001, Immunophotonics aims to trigger a systemically active cancer immunotherapy, also known as an abscopal effect. The company’s world headquarters is in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, and its European headquarters is in Bern, Switzerland.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those made or implied herein. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Immunophotonics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.Related Links:

