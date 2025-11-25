Immunophotonics Appoints Richard M. Levenson, M.D. to Board of Directors

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immunophotonics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing novel Immune-stimulating drugs to augment routine tumor destruction techniques, has announced the appointment of Richard Levenson, M.D. to its Board of Directors.Dr. Levenson further strengthens the company’s Board of Directors with his extensive expertise and track record as a scientist and thought leader. His appointment reflects Immunophotonics’ ongoing commitment to attract accomplished leaders who can shape and accelerate the company’s continued success. With his impressive credentials and experience in industry and academia, Dr. Levenson is expected to play a significant role in guiding the strategic direction and supporting the future growth of Immunophotonics.Miguel Zubizarreta, CEO of Immunophotonics, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Levenson to our board and look forward to leveraging his expertise to further advance the company’s mission of transforming local tumor destruction treatments into systemic immuno-therapies. His deep expertise in pathology and imaging technologies, combined with his track record of innovation, will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline. Dr. Levenson’s insights will help guide our strategy and accelerate our progress toward delivering transformative cancer therapies to improve the lives of cancer patients.”“I am honored to join the Immunophotonics Board of Directors as I believe the company’s pioneering approach of harnessing the immune system to prevent cancer recurrence following tumor ablation has the potential to transform the future of oncology and significantly improve patient outcomes. The convergence of immunology and technology is where the next great breakthroughs will emerge, and I am eager to help advance Immunophotonics’ bold vision,” remarked Dr. Levenson.Dr. Levenson has 40+ years of experience in medical research, pathology, and advanced imaging technologies. He currently serves as Professor in the Department of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine at UC Davis Medical Center. His career spans academia, industry, and entrepreneurship, with significant contributions to multispectral imaging, quantitative pathology, and the development of innovative microscopy systems, including MUSE and FIBI, both now being commercialized. Dr. Levenson holds multiple patents and has been recognized with honors such as the UC Davis Chancellor’s Innovator of the Year award and election as a Fellow of SPIE.About IP-001IP-001 is a proprietary glycan polymer that generates tumor antigen depots and acts as a potent, multimodal immune stimulant intended to induce immunological responses to eradicate cancer. IP-001 is intended to (1) prolong the availability of the targeted tumor antigens, (2) facilitate the recruitment and activation of innate immune cells such as antigen-presenting cells (APCs), (3) increase the uptake of the tumor antigens into the APCs, and (4) lead to a downstream adaptive immune response against the tumor cells. Activation of a systemic, adaptive immune response allows immune effector cells to seek out and eliminate tumor cells throughout the body.About ImmunophotonicsImmunophotonics, Inc. is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology. IP-001, which is the lead asset of the company’s proprietary platform and is currently assessed in multiple clinical trials, has the potential to overcome the local defenses of the tumor microenvironment to enable a tumor-specific immune response in solid cancers. By combining routine energy therapies, known as tumor ablation, with injection of its proprietary immunoadjuvant IP-001, Immunophotonics aims to trigger a systemically active anti-cancer immune response that can destroy circulating tumor cells and micrometastases left behind after an ablation. The company’s world headquarters is in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, and its European headquarters is in Bern, Switzerland. For more information, visit www.immunophotonics.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those made or implied herein. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Immunophotonics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.Immunophotonics Contact:IR@immunophotonics.comInvestor Contacts:Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.Jon Nugentjnugent@tiberend.comorDavid Irishdirish@tiberend.com

From tumor destruction to cancer immunity: IP-001's game-changing mechanism of action

