Enhancing the Search Experience in Snowray with the New Smart Search
Understanding the need for a user-friendly search tool, B2i Healthcare aims to make searching in the Snowray Terminology Service more intuitive and efficient.
When designing and implementing new features, we always put great emphasis on both functionality and usability.”BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether you are a seasoned terminology expert or an enthusiastic researcher, finding the right clinical concepts in a matter of seconds can be of crucial importance when it comes to working with medical terminology content.
— Márk Czotter, CTO
Designed to streamline the search process, the Smart Search feature not only enables looking for specific resources but also supports performing targeted searches within different terminologies. Users don’t need to visit the desired terminology standard or custom Code System to find relevant results; they can begin and manage the search from a search bar that is accessible throughout the whole application. All this paired with a set of keyboard shortcuts in place makes navigating easier than ever. “When designing and implementing new features, we always put great emphasis on both functionality and usability,” said Márk Czotter, CTO of B2i Healthcare. “The Smart Search was no exception either. Coming up with a user interface that helps our users make the most of our app to manage their terminology content is always a high priority to us.”
While the current implementation focuses on finding resources - including industry standards like SNOMED CT, LOINC, ICD-10, and ICD-11 - and delving into their content, further enhancements that would extend the search feature to other areas of Snowray such as issues, organizations, and users are actively being explored in the hopes of making a truly comprehensive search tool.
Experience the new Smart Search feature on snowray.app, along with numerous other features that Snowray has to offer.
Zsófia Pálmai
B2i Healthcare
email us here