Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,679 in the last 365 days.

Enhancing the Search Experience in Snowray with the New Smart Search

Snowray logo

Understanding the need for a user-friendly search tool, B2i Healthcare aims to make searching in the Snowray Terminology Service more intuitive and efficient.

When designing and implementing new features, we always put great emphasis on both functionality and usability.”
— Márk Czotter, CTO
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether you are a seasoned terminology expert or an enthusiastic researcher, finding the right clinical concepts in a matter of seconds can be of crucial importance when it comes to working with medical terminology content.

Designed to streamline the search process, the Smart Search feature not only enables looking for specific resources but also supports performing targeted searches within different terminologies. Users don’t need to visit the desired terminology standard or custom Code System to find relevant results; they can begin and manage the search from a search bar that is accessible throughout the whole application. All this paired with a set of keyboard shortcuts in place makes navigating easier than ever. “When designing and implementing new features, we always put great emphasis on both functionality and usability,” said Márk Czotter, CTO of B2i Healthcare. “The Smart Search was no exception either. Coming up with a user interface that helps our users make the most of our app to manage their terminology content is always a high priority to us.”

While the current implementation focuses on finding resources - including industry standards like SNOMED CT, LOINC, ICD-10, and ICD-11 - and delving into their content, further enhancements that would extend the search feature to other areas of Snowray such as issues, organizations, and users are actively being explored in the hopes of making a truly comprehensive search tool.

Experience the new Smart Search feature on snowray.app, along with numerous other features that Snowray has to offer.

Zsófia Pálmai
B2i Healthcare
email us here

You just read:

Enhancing the Search Experience in Snowray with the New Smart Search

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more