Another $13 Million for Highway Improvements in Rural Saskatchewan

CANADA, July 11 - Released on July 11, 2023

Rural Integrated Roads for Growth Program

More than 31 municipalities and communities are set to receive $13 million through the Rural Integrated Roads for Growth (RIRG) program to address 34 projects.

The RIRG program has been a successful partnership program with the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) for many years," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "These investments in rural economies promote growth and prioritizes the safety and quality of roads and bridges in rural Saskatchewan."

RIRG provides financial support to rural municipalities (RMs) for the cost of constructing and upgrading rural infrastructure, which helps local industries including agriculture, energy and forestry. The program grants cover up to 50 per cent of each project's total cost, to a maximum of $500,000.

"Rural municipalities maintain local infrastructure, which is supporting Saskatchewan's rural-based industries and the provincial economy," SARM President Ray Orb said. "The RIRG program provides financial support for rural roads which is important for our municipalities."

The province will commit $13 million for a total of $47 million in estimated road, bridge and culvert project costs.

RM Number RM Project Type Total Allocation 4 * Coalfields Road $500,000 33 Moose Creek Road $500,000 34 Browning Road $475,000 35 Benson Road $500,000 36 Cymri Road $500,000 64 Brock Road $500,000 91 Maryfield Road $406,407 91 Maryfield Road $93,593 94 Hazelwood Road $232,600 94 Hazelwood Road $267,400 108 Bone Creek Road $409,453 151 Rocanville Road $500,000 154 * Elcapo Road $500,000 222 * Craik Road $253,650 229 Miry Creek Road $199,473 229 Miry Creek Road $105,000 232 Deer Forks Road $421,034 246 * Ituna Road $309,281 246 Ituna Road $50,675 257 Monet Road $500,000 260 * Newcombe Road $500,000 275 Insinger Road $500,000 301 Pelly Road $200,000 310 Usborne Road $500,000 345 Vanscoy Road $500,000 400 Three Lakes Road $306,614 404 * Laird Road $500,000 411 Senlac Road $500,000 429 Fletts Springs Bridge / Culvert $500,000 434 Blaine Lake Bridge / Culvert $163,176 435 Redberry Road $350,000 468 Meota Road $500,000 493 Shellbrook Road $275,000 502 Britannia Road $500,000

*Project previously announced

The Government of Saskatchewan is improving 1,000 kilometres (km) of provincial highways this year. This keeps the province on track to meet the Growth Plan goal to build and upgrade 10,000 km of highways over 10 years.

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $12 billion in highways improving more than 19,400 km of Saskatchewan roads.

