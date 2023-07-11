Submit Release
Another $13 Million for Highway Improvements in Rural Saskatchewan

CANADA, July 11 - Released on July 11, 2023

Rural Integrated Roads for Growth Program

More than 31 municipalities and communities are set to receive $13 million through the Rural Integrated Roads for Growth (RIRG) program to address 34 projects.

The RIRG program has been a successful partnership program with the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) for many years," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "These investments in rural economies promote growth and prioritizes the safety and quality of roads and bridges in rural Saskatchewan."

RIRG provides financial support to rural municipalities (RMs) for the cost of constructing and upgrading rural infrastructure, which helps local industries including agriculture, energy and forestry. The program grants cover up to 50 per cent of each project's total cost, to a maximum of $500,000. 

"Rural municipalities maintain local infrastructure, which is supporting Saskatchewan's rural-based industries and the provincial economy," SARM President Ray Orb said. "The RIRG program provides financial support for rural roads which is important for our municipalities."

The province will commit $13 million for a total of $47 million in estimated road, bridge and culvert project costs.

RM Number RM  Project Type Total Allocation
4 * Coalfields Road $500,000
33 Moose Creek Road $500,000
34 Browning Road $475,000
35 Benson Road $500,000
36 Cymri Road $500,000
64 Brock Road $500,000
91 Maryfield Road $406,407
91 Maryfield Road $93,593
94 Hazelwood Road $232,600
94 Hazelwood Road $267,400
108 Bone Creek Road $409,453
151 Rocanville Road $500,000
154 * Elcapo Road $500,000
222 * Craik Road $253,650
229 Miry Creek  Road $199,473
229 Miry Creek  Road $105,000
232 Deer Forks  Road $421,034
246 * Ituna Road $309,281
246 Ituna Road $50,675
257 Monet Road $500,000
260 * Newcombe  Road $500,000
275 Insinger Road $500,000
301 Pelly Road $200,000
310 Usborne  Road $500,000
345 Vanscoy Road $500,000
400 Three Lakes Road $306,614
404 * Laird Road $500,000
411 Senlac Road $500,000
429 Fletts Springs Bridge / Culvert $500,000
434 Blaine Lake Bridge / Culvert $163,176
435 Redberry  Road $350,000
468 Meota Road $500,000
493 Shellbrook  Road $275,000
502 Britannia  Road $500,000

*Project previously announced

The Government of Saskatchewan is improving 1,000 kilometres (km) of provincial highways this year. This keeps the province on track to meet the Growth Plan goal to build and upgrade 10,000 km of highways over 10 years.

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $12 billion in highways improving more than 19,400 km of Saskatchewan roads.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Steve Shaheen
Highways
Saskatoon
Phone: 306-260-9159
Email: steve.shaheen@gov.sk.ca

