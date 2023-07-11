Another $13 Million for Highway Improvements in Rural Saskatchewan
CANADA, July 11 - Released on July 11, 2023
Rural Integrated Roads for Growth Program
More than 31 municipalities and communities are set to receive $13 million through the Rural Integrated Roads for Growth (RIRG) program to address 34 projects.
The RIRG program has been a successful partnership program with the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) for many years," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "These investments in rural economies promote growth and prioritizes the safety and quality of roads and bridges in rural Saskatchewan."
RIRG provides financial support to rural municipalities (RMs) for the cost of constructing and upgrading rural infrastructure, which helps local industries including agriculture, energy and forestry. The program grants cover up to 50 per cent of each project's total cost, to a maximum of $500,000.
"Rural municipalities maintain local infrastructure, which is supporting Saskatchewan's rural-based industries and the provincial economy," SARM President Ray Orb said. "The RIRG program provides financial support for rural roads which is important for our municipalities."
The province will commit $13 million for a total of $47 million in estimated road, bridge and culvert project costs.
|RM Number
|RM
|Project Type
|Total Allocation
|4 *
|Coalfields
|Road
|$500,000
|33
|Moose Creek
|Road
|$500,000
|34
|Browning
|Road
|$475,000
|35
|Benson
|Road
|$500,000
|36
|Cymri
|Road
|$500,000
|64
|Brock
|Road
|$500,000
|91
|Maryfield
|Road
|$406,407
|91
|Maryfield
|Road
|$93,593
|94
|Hazelwood
|Road
|$232,600
|94
|Hazelwood
|Road
|$267,400
|108
|Bone Creek
|Road
|$409,453
|151
|Rocanville
|Road
|$500,000
|154 *
|Elcapo
|Road
|$500,000
|222 *
|Craik
|Road
|$253,650
|229
|Miry Creek
|Road
|$199,473
|229
|Miry Creek
|Road
|$105,000
|232
|Deer Forks
|Road
|$421,034
|246 *
|Ituna
|Road
|$309,281
|246
|Ituna
|Road
|$50,675
|257
|Monet
|Road
|$500,000
|260 *
|Newcombe
|Road
|$500,000
|275
|Insinger
|Road
|$500,000
|301
|Pelly
|Road
|$200,000
|310
|Usborne
|Road
|$500,000
|345
|Vanscoy
|Road
|$500,000
|400
|Three Lakes
|Road
|$306,614
|404 *
|Laird
|Road
|$500,000
|411
|Senlac
|Road
|$500,000
|429
|Fletts Springs
|Bridge / Culvert
|$500,000
|434
|Blaine Lake
|Bridge / Culvert
|$163,176
|435
|Redberry
|Road
|$350,000
|468
|Meota
|Road
|$500,000
|493
|Shellbrook
|Road
|$275,000
|502
|Britannia
|Road
|$500,000
*Project previously announced
The Government of Saskatchewan is improving 1,000 kilometres (km) of provincial highways this year. This keeps the province on track to meet the Growth Plan goal to build and upgrade 10,000 km of highways over 10 years.
Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $12 billion in highways improving more than 19,400 km of Saskatchewan roads.
For more information, contact:Steve Shaheen
Highways
Saskatoon
Phone: 306-260-9159
Email: steve.shaheen@gov.sk.ca