Lytx Surfsight is now available on the Geotab Marketplace Order Now program

The Geotab Camera Add-In developed for integration with Lytx Surfsight cameras allows customers to manage their vehicle cameras from their MyGeotab database.BARBADOS, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), the world leader in connected transport solutions, reached an agreement with Lytx, the global leader in video safety and video telematics, so that from the end of June, its cameras will be available in Barbados through the program Geotab Marketplace Order Now. With this new launch, Lytx Surfsight solutions will be available in Barbados and six countries in Latin America and the Caribbean: Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and Puerto Rico.
Competitive advantages with Lytx Surfsight
This tool has different benefits that offer clients a variety of competitive advantages. First, being an integrated solution with the Geotab platform, companies can manage their performance from the MyGeotab database, thus allowing an integrated experience for fleet and camera management.
Lytx Surfsight also allows the combining of camera recordings and telematics data to create custom rules specific to each company's policies, as well as recording and downloading video of any event triggered by Geotab's rules engine, and by the camera for use in counseling incident clarification and more.
Finally, these tools stand out for their practicality since, for example, they easily adjust the camera's accelerometer sensitivity, video quality, and live streaming. Furthermore, if necessary, it is possible to select a specific point of a trip on the map to easily review and download the corresponding video footage to get a picture of the trip from start to finish.
What does this partnership mean?
With over 40 years of combined industry leadership, Geotab and Lytx now offer an even more integrated solution with numerous benefits for their mutual customers, ranging from installation to administration.
"Due to the economic conditions and industry challenges, fleet managers in Latin America have realized that optimizing costs and productivity in their units is the key to staying competitive in the marketplace. Geotab and Lytx technology constitute a powerful tool to help address this complex situation by minimizing costs and helping to shape the behavior of their drivers to maintain an optimal operation on the road," said Jonnathan Solis, Sr. Manager Marketplace Latam at Geotab.
Order Now, the place to be for Lytx Surfsight
The Geotab Camera Add-In was developed to work seamlessly with the Video Telematics of Lytx Surfsight cameras. And now, with the addition of Lytx Surfsight cameras to the Order Now program, customers can seamlessly order and integrate these cameras. This allows them to benefit from a simple and user-friendly video experience in one easy-to-use platform.
Using the new Order Now program, Geotab and Lytx Surfsight Video Telematics users will be able to take full advantage of the Geotab Marketplace. This simplifies and expedites the checkout process by offering an enhanced user experience to easily manage incoming orders from the available Geotab and Marketplace solutions, with the ability to track all orders within MyAdmin. The Lytx Surfsight video camera is the second product available through Geotab's new program.
"Lytx Surfsight is delighted to be Geotab's Order Now Marketplace Partner," said Fernando Ferreira, Director of Latam Channel Sales at Lytx. "By offering our industry-leading video telematics platform in Barbados and six Latin American and Caribbean countries, including Barbados via Geotab's Order Now program, we are providing our customers with a simple and seamless integrated solution that can improve operational efficiencies."
