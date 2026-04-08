New Caledonia's mining sector sees a 25% increase in public investment and forecasts investments of 4.5 billion CFP

Sarens mining capabilities in New Caledonia

Sarens has a solid track record in New Caledonia, reinforcing its relevance in the face of the growing technical complexity providing high-capacity cranes.

NUMEA, NEW CALEDONIA, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- By 2026, New Caledonia's mining sector is in a phase of profound restructuring and technological modernisation, backed by a 25% increase in public investment, equivalent to approximately 9 billion CFP francs, aimed at consolidating existing operations and modernising mining infrastructure. Following the operational and political crisis of 2024, the strategy for 2026 is defined by the transition towards sustainability and operational efficiency, seeking to compete with low-cost models from countries like Indonesia while focusing on the optimisation and expansion of existing assets, with structural reforms and a projected attraction of private investment of 4.5 billion francs (43,5 million USD).The economic context appears favourable in several areas. On one hand, nickel prices are stabilising, showing a recovery towards USD 17,200/t in the first quarter of 2026, driven by the growing demand for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Furthermore, the French government and local authorities are prioritising "resource sovereignty", seeking to position New Caledonia as a sustainable and competitive supplier for the European battery market, differentiating itself from other nickel producers with a higher carbon footprint.In this context of growth of the mining industry in New Caledonia, Sarens , world leader in heavy lifting, special transport, and crane rental services, is positioned as a key player to support the development of critical infrastructure in the nickel sector. Thanks to its international experience, the company offers comprehensive solutions that allow large-scale projects to be executed safely and efficiently. Its ability to deploy state-of-the-art cranes and modular equipment, adapting to cramped spaces and challenging conditions, makes Sarens a strategic ally in ensuring that technological modernisation and the transition to more sustainable operations are carried out within the established timeframes.Sarens has a solid track record in New Caledonia, which reinforces its relevance for 2026 given the increasing technical complexity of modernisation projects. In the field of plant maintenance and upgrades, existing refineries require the replacement of critical and heavy components, such as autoclaves and furnaces, for which Sarens provides high-capacity cranes, such as the CC8800 model, capable of maneuvering in confined spaces. Additionally, the need to build modules off-site and assemble them directly at the job site requires heavy transport and precise positioning, an area in which Sarens leads globally through the use of SPMTs (self-propelled modular transporters) to guarantee efficiency and accuracy in every manoeuvre.The company also plays a crucial role in the mining sector's energy transition. Plans to considerably increase renewable energy generation capacity across the region involve the assembly of large wind turbines and solar structures on complex terrain, where Sarens' expertise in precision lifting and specialised transport is fundamental. Likewise, its ability to operate on lateritic soils and face extreme weather conditions offers a direct competitive advantage, ensuring that modernisation and expansion projects for energy infrastructure are carried out with maximum safety, continuity, and reliability.According to Louis Gallais, New Caledonia Depot Manager Sarens, “At a time when New Caledonia's mining industry is committing to modernisation, operational efficiency, and sustainability, having specialised technical partners is fundamental to ensuring these projects are executed successfully. The replacement of critical components in refineries, the transport of large-scale modules, or the installation of new energy infrastructure require highly precise lifting and logistics solutions. Thanks to our international experience and our ability to operate in complex environments, at Sarens we are prepared to support the region's mining sector in its transition towards a more competitive and sustainable model”.Sarens has also established itself as a major partner in the Pacific region with projects such as the expansion of the port of Balikpapan, Indonesia, part of the Indonesian government's initiative to modernize ports and infrastructure, Amrun Port and Mine (Queensland, east coast), Roy Hill Project (Western Australia), FMG Project and Haypoint for BMA, demonstrating Sarens' commitment to contributing to the sustained growth of the industry in the region.

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