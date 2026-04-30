Sarens supports construction of data center in Johor, set to host 60% of the country’s data processing capacity by 2030

Sarens works in the Johor Data Center

Malaysia is expected to double its data center capacity from 1,025 MW in 2025 to 2,100 MW by the end of 2026, with Johor as the main driver.

JOHOR, MALAYSIA, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarens , world leader in heavy lifting, engineered transport, and crane rental services, is participating in the hoisting operations of prefabricated components on behalf of its client Million Reach for the Falcon Data Center project, located in Johor, Malaysia. In the context of the increasing growth and demand in data storage, Malaysia is emerging as a key player in the development of data centers. In fact, according to the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), Malaysia is expected to double its data center capacity from 1,025 MW in 2025 to 2,100 MW by the end of 2026, with Johor as the main driver, contributing 1,500 MW. Johor is expected to account for approximately 60% of Malaysia’s total data center capacity by 2030, positioning it as a key hub within Southeast Asia’s technology ecosystem.The project, which is expected to run through June 2026, required a highly detailed planning phase, with special emphasis on organizing the lifting sequence of the prefabricated elements and verifying that the crane’s capacity fully met the project’s requirements. To select the appropriate equipment, Sarens’ heavy-lift engineering team conducted a preliminary study of the worksite, which, given its nature, required operations with maximal coordination.After assessing the site, which offered favorable conditions—including standard-sized access points that facilitate the movement and setup of equipment without constraints related to space or traffic—the Sarens team selected an SCX 2500 LF crawler crane, configured to operate with a 150-ton capacity. This equipment stands out for its lifting capacity and stability, which are key factors for the safe and efficient handling of precast elements.The crane was transported from the nearest base via standard transport, using multiple trailers to move the main components and accessories. Several additional transport trips were required to complete the full assembly of the equipment. Both the transport and the assembly were carried out within the scheduled timeframe and executed efficiently.Sarens’ scope for this project consists of lifting precast elements within the crane’s standard capacity, no more than 150 tons, adapting at all times to site conditions and the defined installation sequence. The work involved multiple lifts, where coordination and operational stability were critical factors. Weather conditions remained stable and did not cause any interruptions in operations.Through these projects, Sarens is contributing to Johor’s data center ecosystem and helping to position the city as a major hub for Southeast Asia. As a result, the data center market in Malaysia is experiencing tremendous growth. Its value is projected to rise from approximately $4 billion in 2024 to $13.6 billion in 2030, representing significant growth sustained by an annual rate exceeding 20%. This is occurring within a global context marked by digital transformation and the growing need for large-scale data processing, closely linked to the increasing demand for cloud services and the development of artificial intelligence applications.Sarens has extensive experience in Malaysia. It recently worked with Trans-Elite to lift and install 25 beams ranging from 26.8 to 181.6 tons for the creation of the RTS Link between Malaysia and Singapore, a project that will facilitate the transport of more than 10,000 passengers per hour. It has also participated in the development of important energy projects in the region, such as the methanol plant in Sarawak and the gas extraction platform in Kasawari.

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