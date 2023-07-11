Public Works Board Traditional Funding Cycle Update

For the current traditional programs funding cycle, the Public Works Board received 93 construction and pre-construction applications by the 11:59 PM deadline on July 7, 2023.

Construction: 85 requesting $312.2 M

Preconstruction: 8 requesting $4.4 M.

Geographic distribution (all applications):

East side of WA: 32 applications.

West side of WA: 61 applications.

The Public Works Board anticipates awarding pre-construction funding at its August 4th meeting and construction funding at its Sep 7th meeting.