What is the Key to Upskilling? Mentoring. Bright Talent’s Latest Free Webinar Now Available

Mentoring, at its core, promotes the best of a company’s culture. It offers intangible benefits to both mentor and mentee that are not found in structured curriculum.” — Brenan German, Founder and President of Bright Talent

Bright Talent, Inc. , a strategic HR consultancy helping business leaders solve their most vexing people challenges, today announced the availability of its latest free webinar: What is the Key to Upskilling? Mentoring. This podcast-style micro-webinar – the sixth in Bright Talent's rapid change management series for HR professionals – takes a deeper look at the important role mentoring can play in helping organizations upskill their employees. It features Tammy Cooper, the CEO/CFO of Technologent discussing how she took the company's mentor program from concept to an integral part of the company culture."Mentoring, at its core, promotes the best of a company's culture," said Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent. "It brings people together with varying backgrounds and experiences – often with generational differences – to learn through meaningful connection. It offers intangible benefits to both mentor and mentee that are not found in structured curriculum, as it builds on commonalities, shared experiences, and career insights that lead to development."This highly interactive, Q&A-style webinar discusses the key building blocks for building a strong mentor program that not only upskills employees, but also becomes the "glue" that help organizations retain their best talent. Viewer will learn how to:• Create your mentorship program – Learn best practices for establishing your mission and goals, develop a plan that provides key direction for the program's tasks and responsibilities and create a pilot group to prove the concept before rolling it out companywide.• Make successful matches – Draft effective profiles for matching ideal mentors with mentees, help participants align their personal goals with program goals/expectations and measure outcomes.

