WYDOT projects may cause delays during Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Frontier Days is around the corner, and while many of the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s construction projects in Cheyenne will be put on pause during the “Daddy of ‘em All,” there are some lingering traffic impacts that may cause delays for motorists attending CFD festivities.

Construction work on the Interstate 25 bridge over Lincolnway will be suspended for the duration of the event. Speed limits will be raised through construction zones and a detour will be implemented to facilitate better traffic flow.

Traffic control will shift to close two exits from I-80 to I-25 north and redirect traffic through a short detour via Lincolnway.

Heavy event traffic is likely throughout CFD week, especially near Missile Dr. interchange for the Park-n-Ride and Randall interchange for the CFD Park itself. The I-80/I-25 detour should not impact these exits.

Terry Ranch Road project will remain closed throughout Cheyenne Frontier Days, but should have minimal impact on travel.

Drivers should be aware of potential distractions around state highways during the weeklong event; pay attention to the road and just drive.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is keeping a sharp lookout for impaired driving, be sure to designate a sober driver.

