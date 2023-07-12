Submit Release
Nighttime milling to begin Sunday on Bismarck Expressway

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) announces milling will begin on Bismarck Expressway at 7 a.m. Sunday and continue overnight until 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Asphalt paving operations will begin next week as milling will continue with overnight work starting on Monday and continue to the end of the week, weather permitting. Nighttime work hours are 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Work on Bismarck Expressway will extend from just west of the Washington Street intersection (near Elk’s Lodge) to Ninth Street (Eide Ford Lincoln).

Traffic control will be in place on all intersections in the work zone, including lane closures and flaggers.

Expect uneven lanes on roadways and additional traffic control on side streets and the entrances to some businesses.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

