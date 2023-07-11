Snohomish County dentist suspended on charges of unsafe practices and disregard for patient safety while using general anesthesia

For immediate release: July 11, 2023 (23-094)

OLYMPIA – The Dental Quality Assurance Commission suspended the dental license (DE00007482) and moderate sedation permit (D360669137) of Snohomish County dentist Shuichi Yamaguchi pending further legal action.

Charges state that Yamaguchi failed to provide safe anesthesia in the office setting, had insufficient clinical treatment records for a patient, and allowed an employee to assist with a procedure when the assistant’s dental assistant credential was expired.

Yamaguchi cannot practice in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Dental Quality Assurance Commission protects public health and safety and promotes the welfare of the state by regulating the competency and quality of professional health care providers under its authority.

