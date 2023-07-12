Kited Unveils AI-Powered 3D Model Generation System for Its Upcoming Web3.0 Augmented Reality Game
Kited, an upcoming Web3.0 AR game, announces the pre-release of its AI-powered 3D game model generation system, revolutionizing game development and playSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kited, the groundbreaking Web3.0 game infused with Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its state-of-the-art AI-powered 3D game model generation system on September 12, 2023. The release of this innovative technology, set to be unveiled ahead of the game’s full release, signifies a significant stride in the gaming industry.
This cutting-edge system is designed to generate an unlimited array of 3D game item models, each with unique descriptions and characteristics, ensuring an extraordinary variety of game items within Kited. This technological innovation will significantly enhance the game's immersive AR environment, providing players with an unmatched gaming experience.
In keeping with the decentralization and transparency principles of Web3.0, all game items within Kited will be tokenized as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Each item will possess its unique rarity level, facilitating the creation of a dynamic in-game market economy that mirrors real-world economic systems, fostering a truly engaging and authentic gaming experience.
"We are incredibly excited about the impending launch of our AI-enabled 3D model generation system," said a Kited spokesperson. "By fusing advanced AI with Web3.0 and Augmented Reality technologies, we are breaking new ground in the gaming industry, bringing players into an expansive, immersive, and interactive gaming universe."
Kited’s new system is poised to reshape the gaming industry. Currently, the creation of 3D models, along with the development of unique descriptions and characteristics for each item, is a time-consuming process for game developers. The AI-driven system by Kited simplifies and accelerates this process, leaving developers free to focus on enhancing other aspects of the game.
"With the launch of our innovative 3D model generation system on September 12, we are ushering in a new era in the gaming industry," the Kited spokesperson added. "We believe our technology will revolutionize not only how games are developed but also how they are played, bringing the gaming world one step closer to the complete realization of the Web3.0 vision."
About Kited
Kited is an upcoming Web3.0 Augmented Reality game set to revolutionize the gaming landscape. By incorporating real-world economic dynamics through NFTs and delivering an immersive AR experience, Kited is committed to providing a gaming environment that is as rewarding as it is entertaining.
