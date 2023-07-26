Kited Incorporates AI Consciousness into NPCs: Invites Gamers to Test the New Era of Gaming Interactions
Kited, an upcoming WEB 3.0 game, launches a test for its AI system that brings NPCs to life with dynamic, human-like conversations.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The developers of "Kited", an upcoming web3 game, are inviting the public to take part in the testing phase of their groundbreaking Non-Player Character (NPC) conversation system. This unique system leverages advanced AI technology to breathe life into game characters, facilitating human-like interactions that redefine the gaming experience.
In the gaming universe of "Kited", NPCs are no longer mere pre-programmed entities, but intelligent characters capable of engaging in real-time dialogue with players. Unlike traditional dialogue systems, "Kited" allows you to directly communicate with characters, either via text or audio, bypassing pre-set dialogue choices. This innovative system enhances the interaction experience and adds a new level of realism to the game, providing unprecedented immersion.
"Over the past few years, we've seen a growing demand for more interactive and dynamic gaming experiences," the Kited team shares. "With our new NPC conversation system, we are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in-game communication, providing our players with a uniquely engaging experience."
The introduction of the NPC conversation system in "Kited" marks a significant step forward in the gaming industry, offering a level of immersion previously unattainable. It is part of the team's ongoing commitment to leverage advanced technologies to enhance the player's engagement and overall gaming experience.
To ensure that this new system is user-friendly and enhances gameplay, the team behind "Kited" has announced an exclusive testing phase. This phase aims to collect player feedback and make necessary adjustments to ensure an optimal gaming experience.
"Our player community is integral to our development process," the Kited team adds. "Their input during this testing phase is invaluable as it helps us refine the gaming experience."
This testing phase presents a unique opportunity for gamers and technology enthusiasts. They will not only experience the cutting-edge NPC conversation system but also contribute to its development.
The developers invite everyone with a passion for gaming to participate in this exciting journey, which is set to redefine the gaming industry's future.
"Kited" is a pioneering web3 game under development that combines elements of augmented reality with the interactive potential of advanced AI technologies. The passionate team behind "Kited" is devoted to redefining gaming experiences, pushing the boundaries of immersion and interactivity in the evolving landscape of gaming. Their groundbreaking approach to NPC communication further sets "Kited" apart as a revolutionary force in the web3 gaming world.
