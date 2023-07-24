Chicken Shack On Route 66 Reveals Summer Surprise - The Pizza Shack!
Route 66 Destination Restaurant Takes Its Relaxed Backyard Vibe To The Next Level By Adding Pizza To The Menu
Our Pizza team delivers a Pizza that puts smiles on our customers faces. It's a perfect fit for the family fun environment we provide here at the Chicken Shack.”ARCADIA, OKLAHOMA, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcadia, Oklahoma - July 11th, 2023 - Pizza Shack, the latest venture from the renowned Chicken Shack, is thrilled to announce its grand opening on the iconic Route 66 in Arcadia. Strategically located next to the thriving Chicken Shack. The Pizza Shack is set to become a beloved destination for both locals and tourists. Situated kiddie corner from the Round Barn and across the street from the Farmers Market General Store, Pizza Shack is in the heart of Arcadia's community.
Inspired by its successful parent restaurant, Pizza Shack embraces the same ambiance and benefits as the Chicken Shack. Guests can relish in the convenience of enjoying live music performances that take place five nights a week at the adjacent Chicken Shack, enhancing their dining experience with a lively atmosphere. Additionally, Pizza Shack features a charming gift shop where visitors can discover an assortment of treasures, including T-shirts, Route 66 memorabilia, and specialty items.
Bob Protexter, Manager of The Pizza Shack states, “The fact that you can now order Pizza from the Chicken Shack on the same menu system or simply pop in and order your Pizza just makes it easy and fun. Pizza Customers can grab their Pizzas and walk over to Chicken Shack and watch the musicians perform live”.
Remaining true to the "Shack Philosophy" of prioritizing exceptional food and genuine Midwest hospitality, Pizza Shack is dedicated to delivering unforgettable experiences to its patrons. Each pizza is meticulously handcrafted with fresh and premium ingredients and a sprinkle of love, ensuring that every slice tells a delicious story. The menu showcases a wide variety of toppings, including favorites such as pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, pineapple, Canadian bacon, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms, jalapenos, green peppers, and pork.
"We are ecstatic to witness the realization of our dream with the opening of Pizza Shack," said Eddy Gochenour, owner of both the Chicken Shack and Pizza Shack. "Our goal was to create a space where people can not only indulge in mouthwatering pizza but also experience the genuine warmth that defines the Midwest. Whether you're a local resident or a traveler exploring Route 66, we invite you to savor the flavors of our handmade pizzas."
For more information and details, please visit the Pizza Shack website at: www.chickenshackrt66.com
About Pizza Shack:
Pizza Shack is a family-owned pizzeria situated in the heart of Arcadia, Oklahoma, along the historic Route 66. Emerging from the success of the Chicken Shack, Pizza Shack offers a delightful range of pizzas crafted with premium ingredients, complemented by genuine Midwest hospitality. With its close proximity to live music at the Chicken Shack and an enticing gift shop, Pizza Shack is the perfect destination for food enthusiasts and Route 66 adventurers alike.
