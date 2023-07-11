Expect a packed room for July 11 Board of Supervisors meeting

Friends of Dame Shirley members and others plan to address the board about their desire for Dame Shirley Plaza to remain a park and not become the site for a courthouse that is to be built by the state. The current courthouse, which is county owned, would continue to be home for many county departments.
