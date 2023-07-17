How to get the celebrity nails at home
What do celebrities like Kendal Jenner, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Zendaya or Shakira choose for their nails? And how do them at homeNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Undoubtedly, the famous have large teams of professionals in hairdressing, makeup, aesthetics and, of course, manicures. But the rest of mortals do not have so much help. To emulate the nails of celebrities or make their designs, people can rely on what they can find in stores and do the necessary work at home to achieve the desired image.
For this, online stores are a great help where it is possible to cover all the needs of elements for nail decoration. These stores offer a wide variety of collections of nail water decals, stickers, charms, caviar, glitter, rhinestones, stamping plates, and custom products.
There are also stores that offer custom nail designs. In this way any design can be reproduced. It is possible to choose any image, text, symbol... and they make decals (water decals) with the desired choice. Communication and advertising companies, for their events, fashion brands for the catwalk, film makeup/costume managers... and, of course, celebrities of all kinds, are using personalized products.
Beginners and professionals alike can find products to use on their own nails or their clients. Individuals can save going to a nail studio, decorating their nails themselves and thus getting the image they have seen in the hands of their favorite celebrities.
The founder of www.sweetworldofnails.com says about the most relevant fashion trends for nails:
"The clean and natural aesthetic dominates, although chrome, metallic effects and abstract shapes are postulated as the choices of the many celebrities and give a lot of desire.
The "ombré" style continues to be a great choice on all runways (and street style). What started as a detail at the top of the nail later moved to the center with a lot of negative space around it, and now we have it at the bottom.
Another trend is mattes, long almond-shaped nails, to propose elegance, but at the same time rebellion and uniqueness. Many nail artists use some decorative elements to generate such a particular look on the nails.
Glazed nails are seen a lot on the hands of different personalities, in addition to having conquered the world of social media under the hastagh glazed-donut nails.
The chrome effect, which can be recreated in dozens of different colours, although the metallic ones are the most striking and dazzling. To this, can be added a three-dimensional element in one or more nails.
Now, fortunately, to decorate the nails it is not necessary to spend so much time and money to design them. The available accessories can give very aesthetic results in a few minutes. There are other decoration elements that can even be considered as jewelry, as they decorate the nails with stones and shapes that give a luxurious look or in other cases, an exciting and fun look."
About the founder of sweetworldofnails:
Kito founded SweetWorldofNails in 2012, after moving to New York and working for a while in the fashion industry. She remembers when all her inventory fitted in a small box and she sold through Ebay. Today, she lives in Spain and maintains business units in the United States and Europe, where she manufactures her own products, although she also imports others from Asia. SweetWorldofNails' philosophy, in the words of its founder, is: "the vision for the brand is simple, a place to find the largest collection of nail art decorations, with the highest quality, and at affordable prices". On the other hand, she points out that it is not her intention to compete with nail salons, which are also her clients, but to give everyone the opportunity to have nails they like and reproduce what they see in the hands of celebrities.
