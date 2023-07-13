2023 Insight250 Winners Announced
The third annual award list features global leaders driving innovation across consumer insights, market research and data-driven marketing
The Insight250 recognizes global leaders who are actively working to secure a strong future for the research and insights space, and supporting this initiative was a natural step for our organization.”BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The third annual Insight250 awards were revealed on July 13 by Insight250 co-chairs Kristin Luck and Mark Langsfeld, Insight250 CEO Crispin Beale, and ESOMAR’s Director General Joaquim Bretcha via webcast. Insight250 features leaders, innovators, visionaries and pioneers focused on elevating and enhancing market research, enterprise intelligence and data-driven marketing. This list spotlights 250 of the world’s premier innovators of insights across academic, enterprise, agency, technology, consulting and media realms. The complete Insight250 list is available at Insight250.com.
— ESOMAR Director General Joaquim Bretcha
Kristin Luck, Co-chair of the Insight250 judging panel, said, “It’s vital to recognize and celebrate the data, insights and analytics professionals who are driving innovation in this sector. Announcing the 2023 winners virtually allows us to engage the industry worldwide to elevate market research and further celebrate its increasing importance and impact.”
The 2023 Insight250 features innovators and leaders from 53 nations spanning six continents. This year, almost 75% of the honorees were first-time winners. About 15% have won an award twice and just under 10% are true industry legends having won the award for three consecutive years. The winners are from an array of organizations ranging from agencies like Behaviorally, Ipsos, Kantar, Opinium and Savanta to enterprises like Apple, Disney, Google, Netflix, PepsiCo and Unilever. There are also leading universities represented, including Bowling Green State University, Strathclyde University, University of Castilla-La Mancha, University of Georgia and University of Lyon, to name a few.
Mark Langsfeld, co-chair of the Insight250 judging panel and CEO of mTab, said, “The focus of the Insight250 is to celebrate exceptional individuals who are elevating the insights and research industries globally. There are so many incredible professionals making major contributions to how we gather data, analyze insights and understand today’s complex world. Paring this to a list of 250 is always incredibly challenging, and ESOMAR provides tremendous support to this endeavor.”
ESOMAR partnered on the awards starting in 2022, helping to make the Insight250 the international standard and ensure the awards are diverse, representative, robust and transparent. The awards program was founded in 2021 by mTab, a pioneering leader in market research technology since 1987, and the first two Insight250 lists received tremendous industry acclaim, with tens of millions of impressions during the launch weeks alone.
As Crispin Beale, CEO of Insight250, explained, “The Insight250 selection process is incredibly detailed, with ESOMAR’s country representatives overseeing the process to short-list nominees submitted from their respective nations. These selections are presented to the regional judges, who are insight, research and marketing professionals, many of whom are previous Insight250 Winners. Winners are selected based on a spectrum of dimensions including professional experience, academic accomplishments, publication contributions, industry involvement, insight innovations, and sector accolades, among others.”
ESOMAR Director General Joaquim Bretcha added, “At ESOMAR, we are always seeking new, impactful ways to celebrate industry leadership and innovation. The Insight250 recognizes global leaders who are actively working to secure a strong future for the research and insights space, and supporting this initiative was a natural step for our organization."
About Insight250
The Insight250 is the worldwide ‘who’s who’ of leaders and pioneers of insight innovations across market research, data-driven marketing, consumer insight, and data intelligence. Sponsored by mTab, the selection process is overseen by a panel of insight, marketing, and research professionals. Winners are selected based on an extensive array of professional dimensions. ESOMAR’s Research World series ‘Insights from the Insight250’ features the expertise and perspectives of many Insight250 Winners.
About ESOMAR
ESOMAR champions the research, insights, and analytics sector worldwide. Founded in 1947, the global membership association is a network reaching over 50,000 professionals and 750+ companies in 130+ countries. We support our global community through raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers, and ensuring the values of honesty, transparency, and objectivity are applied to all data sources. www.esomar.org
About mTab
mTab is a leading provider of data-driven customer intelligence and market research solutions. The mTab Insight Cloud platform, awarded Best Data Solution by Market Research Society, empowers hundreds of brands with seamless access to explore, analyze, visualize and unlock the value of insights data. On the Insight Cloud, companies unite siloed data to access and securely share governed information, delivering enhanced understanding to empower decisions and deliver exceptional experiences.
###
Gabriela Kusters
ESOMAR
email us here