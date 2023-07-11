Invoke Named as a Verified Microsoft Entra Permissions Management Partner

Submit Release
As a verified partner, Invoke provides cutting-edge digital identity and permission management solutions across Azure and multi-cloud environments.

— Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, has been named as a verified Microsoft Entra Permissions Management partner, an ecosystem that offers customers validated solutions to support the adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud solutions.

As a verified partner, Invoke provides clients access to product expertise and best practices to enhance their security strategy, identify risk assessment across their multi-cloud infrastructure, and guidance through the entire onboarding and deployment process for Permissions Management across AWS, Azure, and GCP. Enterprises can learn more about Microsoft Entra Permissions Management Multi-Cloud Risk Assessment offered by Invoke.

“Invoke is honored to be recognized as a Verified Microsoft Entra Permissions Management Partner, enabling us to provide cutting-edge digital identity and permission management solutions across Azure and multi-cloud environments. Together with Microsoft, we're revolutionizing the way businesses manage permissions, unlocking new possibilities for growth and success,” said Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke.

Permissions Management allows customers to address three key use cases: discover, remediate, and monitor. It has been designed in such a way that we recommended you 'step-through' each of the below phases in order to gain insights into permissions across the organization.

As one of the top .01% of all Microsoft U.S. partners with multiple Solution partner designations, 9 Gold Competencies, and 7 Specializations, Invoke’s experts help customers to achieve their digital imperative, leveraging the global scale and velocity to market with the Microsoft Cloud.

About Invoke

A Top 10 Microsoft Security Partner in the United States, Invoke empowers customers to achieve their digital imperative, leveraging the global scale and velocity to market with the Microsoft Cloud. As a solution-designated Microsoft Gold Partner with seven specializations, our mission is to deliver long-term business value by positioning ourselves as your trusted advisor through results-driven strategic planning and professional services delivery alignment with your business goals.

For more information about Invoke, visit InvokeLLC.com.

