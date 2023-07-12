Mobile Edge Makes Summer Travel With Portable Electronics Easy & Convenient
Investing in a Quality Backpack Is a Great Way to Enjoy Greater Peace of Mind This Summer
With organization comes easier access and less likelihood of damage. Just think, no more tangled cords or improperly packed items jostling together in your bag.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Backpacks designed to protect and carry electronics can be extremely useful for summer travel. With dozens of options available, Mobile Edge makes the summer travel season easy. Two backpacks are especially popular: Mobile Edge’s Commuter Backpack and the ScanFast™ Backpack 2.0.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Mobile Edge
Each offers dedicated compartments and pockets to safely store and organize laptops, tablets, smartphones, chargers, accessories, and even personal items.
“With organization comes easier access and less likelihood of damage,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge.
“Just think, no more tangled cords or improperly packed items jostling together in your bag.”
With all the outdoor activities inherent to summer travel, tech gets exposed to sand, water, and accidental bumps and drops. Mobile Edge backpacks are tough. They are built to stand up to daily use, protecting gear in padded compartments and pockets secured by reinforced zippers.
The Commuter Backpack is roomy enough to carry tech and personal items and, at just over two pounds, lightweight enough to go anywhere.
Made of scratch-resistant, water-repellent Oxford fabric, this versatile and stylish backpack is a must for school, the office, or a weekend getaway. It can securely hold a 16-inch laptop, along with additional space for clothes and travel essentials.
The Commuter also includes zippered pockets for notepads, pens, and miscellaneous items, as well as exterior pockets for a water bottle and umbrella. Its cool-mesh padded back panel and shoulder straps offer superior comfort, while lockable zippers provide anti-theft protection. For increased safety, the backpack includes a reflective back panel, enhancing visibility in low-light conditions.
The ScanFast Backpack 2.0 was meticulously crafted for frequent flyers with an eco-conscious mindset.
It is constructed using GRS-certified rPET materials. This material is largely derived from recycled water bottles and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 79% compared to virgin materials.
With Mobile Edge’s ScanFast™, laptops can remain inside traveler backpacks at airport security, shielded from prying hands and unforeseen jolts. This innovative technology offers TSA agents an unobstructed view so travelers can pass through security with greater speed and convenience.
The ScanFast 2.0’s padded computer compartment fits laptops up to 17.3 inches and MacBooks up to 17 inches. It includes an ergonomic cool-mesh back panel, padded shoulder straps, and a rubberized handle to ensure maximum comfort during extended use. Easy access accessory pockets allow for convenient organization, while a media pocket with a headphone Sound Port keeps devices easily accessible.
Power on the Go
Both backpacks feature external USB ports that can be connected to mobile chargers inside, keeping travelers connected throughout their journeys.
CORE Gaming’s new 24000 mAh Capacity Mobile Charger is compact and lightweight. Airplane-friendly, this device features four outputs, including a built-in AC outlet, and can recharge four devices simultaneously. At 24,000 mAh (88WH), it can double a laptop's battery life or keep a smartphone charged for a week.
For those with less-demanding power requirements, the 20,000 mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank is ideal for charging tablets, smartphones, and smaller USB devices. Word class safety features include TSA-approved capacity, overvoltage protection, temperature regulation, and more.
All Mobile Edge bags, cases, and backpacks come with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
Boost Your Summer Travel Budget
For a limited time, use promo code SUMMER at checkout from the Mobile Edge online store to receive 20% off Mobile Edge, CORE Gaming, Alienware, and other top brands. Also, watch for 50% off flash sale on selected laptop cases and accessories. Some exclusions apply. Customers also get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning, durable, and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
# # #
Paul June
Mobile Edge
+ +1 7143991400
pj@mobileedge.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Mobile Edge Commuter Backpack