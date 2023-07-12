Virtual Summer Travels Start With Top Brands From CORE Gaming
Arozzi Products in High Demand for Summertime Gaming
Whether lounging by the pool, traveling, or spending time outdoors, gamers can count on Arozzi to give any gaming session a boost.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With CORE Gaming and its top brand partners, gamers can enjoy their own form of summer travel. They can embark on virtual adventures, explore vast landscapes, or engage in epic quests—all from the comfort of their gaming devices wherever they happen to be.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming helps with amazing summer deals on its major restock of inventory from top gaming brands vetted for quality, performance, and style.
“One of this summer’s top choices is gear from Arozzi, one of our most popular partners,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “Whether lounging by the pool, traveling, or spending time outdoors, gamers can count on Arozzi to give any gaming session a boost.”
Founded in Sweden in 2013, Arozzi produces gaming desks, chairs, headsets, eyewear, and other performance gaming accessories. As a partner of CORE Gaming, their products are all backed by CORE Gaming’s 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
The entry-level Milano Gaming Chair is one of Arozzi’s most consistent sellers. It incorporates all the supportive comfort of an ergonomic office chair so gamers can work or play for long hours. Features include extra padded armrests, two support pillows for the neck and back, a rocking function that tilts the seat and backrest up to 12 inches, and an adjustable height gas spring that supports up to 209 pounds. It’s available in red, white, blue, or black.
The Arozzi Arena Fratello Curved Office/Gaming Desk was created by Arozzi’s Swedish designers to optimize the gaming and computing experience. Features include a full-surface, water-resistant, machine-washable mouse pad, cutouts for cable management and monitor attachment, and sturdy steel legs.
The Arozzi Aria is a versatile and capable polyurethane (PU) leather padded headset with aluminum frames. Other highlights include a detachable microphone, mute button, and volume control. Color options include black and red.
The Arozzi Favo is a featherweight gaming mouse with a powerful Pixart 3389 sensor and Omron 20M switches. Built for speed, control, and comfort, the mouse’s honeycomb pattern provides ventilation to keep palms cool and fresh during use. The Favo also comes with RGB lighting that can be controlled directly on the mouse. Color options include black, red, and gray.
The Velocità Simulator Stand is compatible with almost every racing simulator and 5-star base computer chair. Ideal for racing simulator enthusiasts who want to experience the full racing experience, gamers can adjust to fit their position preferences. They can also attach a gear-shifting box, steering wheel, and pedals.
While it might not sound like the most exciting part of a gaming ensemble, the Arozzi Velocita Floor Mat plays a vital role. Custom-made to fit the Velocità racing simulator, this mat protects floors and stays put due to its anti-slip material.
Gearing Up for Summer Made Easy
For a limited time, use promo code SUMMER at checkout from the CORE Gaming online store to receive 20% off CORE Gaming, Mobile Edge, Alienware, and other top brands. Some exclusions apply. Customers also get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories plus top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners such as Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
