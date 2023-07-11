SRT Azure Marketplace Offerings Accepted into Microsoft MACC Program

SRT's Managed File Transfer Solutions in Azure Marketplace Offer Greater Cost-Effectiveness For Azure Customers With MACC Contracts.

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- South River Technologies, Inc. (SRT) today announced that all their Azure Marketplace Solutions have been accepted into the Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) program. SRT offers Managed File Transfer, reverse proxy and SFTP Server solutions in the Azure Marketplace.

The MACC program is an enterprise contract that Microsoft enters with their Azure customers. The program enables convenient monthly billing and ensures customers get the best pricing and additional benefits, including special discounts and credits. Purchases of Azure resources and Marketplace offerings that have been accepted into the program are applied to the customer’s commitment.

“As the only Managed File Transfer solution available in Azure on a Pay-as-You-Go model, being part of MACC is a tremendous benefit for customers that are standardizing on the Azure platform and need a secure solution to manage and automate file exchanges,” says Michael Ryan, South River Technologies’ CEO. “This is part of our focus on making cloud implementations extremely cost-effective for our customers.”

Microsoft validates all offers that participate in this program to ensure customers receive high-quality solutions. Only Pay-as-You-Go solutions are eligible. 100% of spend for approved Marketplace offers is applied to the customer’s commitment.

All SRT Azure Marketplace offerings are available for immediate setup. Free trials are offered for customer evaluations.

About South River Technologies

SRT develops secure file transfer solutions that can be deployed to best suit your organization's needs, whether it’s cost-effective Pay-as-You-Go solutions; an on-premises implementation, or a hybrid approach.

We are committed to a transparent, customer-driven sales process that shortens your evaluation time to achieve a solution. We are open about pricing, will never demand your personal details to try our software and do not require a 3-year commitment. We know you will get so much value that you’ll choose to stay with us.

Our solutions are not constrained by tech debt. We build and maintain our software using the most modern platform and tools, which means a more agile environment for continual improvement and stronger security.

South River Technologies is privately held, and headquartered in Annapolis, MD. We proudly support more than 30,000 customers worldwide who trust our software for automating and securing their file transfers.