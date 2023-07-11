07-11-2023 Jackpots Climb Tuesday, $50,000 Powerball Winner in Beckley

WEST VIRGINIA LOTTERY

JULY 11, 2023

JACKPOTS CLIMB TUESDAY, $50,000 POWERBALL WINNER IN BECKLEY

Charleston, W.Va. – The summer heat has risen even higher after national draw game jackpots once again find themselves climbing. After no jackpot was reached Monday, Powerball now sits at $725 million, while Mega Millions carries a top prize of $500 ahead of Tuesday’s drawing.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot ranks at the 7th highest in Powerball history and the second highest this year. It has a cash value of $366.2 million, while Mega Millions is at $251 million.

“It is common for players to purchase tickets for both draw games when their jackpots are high,” Lottery Director John Myers said, ”But we do want to remind everyone to please play responsibly as these summer jackpots grow.”

Monday’s Powerball was not without excitement as a $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Go Mart on Harper Road in Beckley. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball, but the Powerplay option was not purchased.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Powerball and Mega Millions tickets both can be purchased for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier and Powerplay options, which increase non-jackpot prizes. Tickets must be purchased by 9:59pm on the date of the draw.