Participate in 1 Referral 1 Reward Earn The Sweetest Wine & Food Festival Trip

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals, generates proceeds to make a positive impact; and rewards referrals to companies hiring with party trips

Love to party for good; we're rewarding luxury travel to The 3 Sweetest Food & Wine Festivals of the Year!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs.

Recruiting for Good launches 1 Referral = 1 Reward. Participate to earn a luxury trip for two to The Sweetest Food and Wine Festivals of the Year.

Luxury weekend trips include; VIP Festival Tix and 3 nights at The Sweetest Hotels.

Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Our 2024 sweet trips are perfect for professionals, busy couples, and girlfriend getaways too. We're rewarding trips to Kapalua Wine & Food Festival (stay at Ritz Carlton Maui), NYCWFF (stay at Ritz Carlton NoMad), and Hawaii Food & Wine Festival (stay at Four Season Resort Oahu)!"

Participate by December 1st, 2023 to guarantee one of our exclusive 2024 trips.

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"

