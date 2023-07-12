Summit Healthcare Association Launches Innovative Peer Support Program, Using eTransX’ Wellbeing Care Community Solution
Rural Arizona Partnership Using Shared Technology to Improve Prevention and Recovery Outcomes
[Wellbeing Care Community] will be groundbreaking in establishing a value-based system of care for the Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) population.”BRENTWOOD, TN, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In September 2022, Summit Healthcare Association, in collaboration with the CIRCLE Group and our partners eTransX and Hope Inc., was awarded a $1 million grant from the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (HRSA RCORP). This grant, spanning three years, aims to integrate Peer Support Specialists into the community, specifically within the emergency department and in-patient floors of Summit Regional Medical Center. Additionally, the grant facilitates the implementation of eTransX’s Well-being care platform, Telehealth services, Tele-Translation services, and continuous education and training based on evidence-based practices for patients, providers, and community workers.
— Susy Salvo-Wendt
Successful Implementation and Early Results
On March 7, 2023, the Peer Support Specialists program was officially launched in the Emergency Department. This followed months of meticulous planning to establish logistics, workflows, and policies governing the referral system for Peer Support Services. Between March 7 and June 7, the program received 107 referrals from the Emergency Department and hospital for Peer Support Services.
Sean Hopler, Director of the Emergency Department at Summit Regional Medical Center, expressed his satisfaction with the program’s early success. He stated, “The number of referrals and the seamless implementation have surpassed our expectations.” The program has already yielded positive outcomes, including reduced waiting times in the Emergency Department, fewer repeat visits, expedited placements in treatment centers, and efficient resource allocation for patients who accept referrals to Peer Support Services.
Revolutionizing Patient Care with Technology
Susy Salvo-Wendt, the Project Director, highlighted the transformative potential of eTransX’ Well-Being Holistic Care Platform. She explained, “The platform enables us to monitor patients as they receive treatment and resources, and to confirm the availability of necessary resources. This will be groundbreaking in establishing a value-based system of care for the Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) population.” She further emphasized the significance of the partnership with eTransX and Hope Inc., stating, “Our collaboration is poised to make a substantial impact, as indicated by early data.”
Looking Ahead
As part of the grant’s ongoing initiatives, the group will develop a value-based reimbursement plan. The comprehensive Wellbeing Care Community platform provided by eTransX, coupled with Telehealth and Tele-Translation services, is expected to be instrumental in delivering treatment services while reducing healthcare costs.
Furthermore, Summit Healthcare Association will collaborate with an Arizona-based university in the coming years to evaluate the program and assess its market value. The goal is to create a scalable model that can be adopted nationwide.
This program represents a significant step forward in enhancing community healthcare services and improving the lives of individuals struggling with substance use disorders.
Content provided by Susy Salvo-Wendt, RCORP Project Director, Summit Healthcare Association.
Visit the Wellbeing Care Community site for more information.
