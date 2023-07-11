CrafterCMS Announces Release of Version 4.1

CrafterCMS is an open-source, headless content management system for enterprises.

New release of CrafterCMS includes several new content authoring features for creating content-centric digital experiences, and a switch to OpenSearch.

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CrafterCMS, the leading open-source headless CMS for enterprises, announced the general availability release of its version 4.1. The new release includes three major new capabilities: 1) a brand new content authoring Dashboard, 2) an improved Sidebar in the content authoring experience, and 3) a switch to OpenSearch as the embedded search engine both for the content authoring experience, and for building personalized digital experiences and other search-driven content applications via the CrafterCMS Search APIs. OpenSearch replaces Elasticsearch as the built-in search engine for CrafterCMS going forward. In addition, numerous additional improvements and bugs fixes were incorporated into this v4.1 release.

“We continue to improve the content authoring experience that enables content teams to easily compose any type of digital experience,” said Russ Danner, VP of Products for CrafterCMS. “Through drag and drop experience building, in-context content creation and editing, and low-code/no-code reusable plug-ins in our CrafterCMS Marketplace, enterprises can rapidly compose digital experience applications faster than ever before. Our new Dashboard and improved Sidebar will drive additional productivity improvements for our enterprise customers and open source community users. In addition, we replaced Elasticsearch with OpenSearch because of OpenSearch Project leadership's commitment to open source licensing and the open source community, of which we are proud to be a member. With CrafterCMS version 4.1, we’ve built a best–in-class content authoring experience delivering unprecedented capabilities for a headless CMS to enterprise content teams, and a truly open source API-first headless CMS for software developers and DevOps teams.”

With version 4.1, CrafterCMS provides leading enterprises with a modern headless CMS for their composable digital experience platform (DXP). Pre-built plug-ins, integrations and blueprints from the CrafterCMS Marketplace may be used by administrators to compose tailored authoring experiences for a variety of content management use cases, and by content creators to compose engaging digital experiences for end users -- all through an easy drag-and-drop user interface. CrafterCMS also provides a Git-based content repository and unique support for DevContentOps processes that enable frictionless collaboration between content authors, developers and operations. The types of digital experiences powered by the headless CrafterCMS platform at major enterprises today include large-scale personalized enterprise websites, global e-commerce sites, OTT video experiences, native mobile apps, employee intranets, customer and partner portals, digital assistants, digital signage, AR/VR experiences, and many others.

CrafterCMS version 4.1 community edition is available immediately for free download under the GPL v3 open-source license, and the enterprise edition is available for customers and certified partners through the CrafterCMS customer support portal.

About CrafterCMS

CrafterCMS replaces the broken paradigm of traditional content management and enables a new era of fast, agile and easier development of innovative digital experiences that benefits large enterprises and fast-growing startups. As an open-source, API-first and Git-based headless platform, CrafterCMS is amazing for developers, easy for content authors, and fantastic for DevContentOps. Enterprises can choose from support options that include self-hosted/self-managed, fully-managed private SaaS in the cloud, and community-supported open source. Learn more about the open source project at https://craftercms.org, and enterprise solutions at https://craftercms.com.