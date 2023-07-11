F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical joins Richmond VA home service market
Partners with local Short Pump Heating & Air and BREMAC
Short Pump chose to partner with F.H. Furr knowing they have the same honest business philosophy as we do, with a great team of people that would take care of our clients and friends the same way.”RICHMOND, VA, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical (F.H. Furr), a home products and services company in the plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical business, has partnered with local service companies Short Pump Heating & Air and BREMAC Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, Gas Services and Appliances (BREMAC) to increase the home service presence within the Richmond market. The three companies officially merged and became F.H. Furr in March 2023, after moving into a new office building centrally located between the existing facilities in Richmond.
— Ryan Lancaster
F.H. Furr started in business over 40 years ago, with the goal of providing a fair and honest home service from one family to another. Over the last several years, the company has expanded throughout the Northern Va., Fredericksburg, Delaware, Maryland and now Richmond area, and has partnered with companies holding similar core values. “We are excited to have found two professional and knowledgeable businesses already established within this community, and we are looking forward to earning the trust and business of Richmond residents,”,” said Darius Lyvers, CEO of F.H. Furr.
Short Pump Heating & Air and BREMAC, both family-owned, have been rooted within the Richmond community for over 30 years.
“Short Pump chose to partner with F.H. Furr knowing they have the same honest business philosophy as we do, with a great team of people that would take care of our clients and friends the same way,” noted Ryan Lancaster, part-owner of Short Pump Heating & Air and current Sales Manager at F.H. Furr. The new office space is located at 10394 Lakeridge Pkwy, Ashland, VA 23005.
F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical provides residential products and services in the plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical business. The dedicated team of service professionals takes pride in building strong relationships with the customers in their community while providing leading standards of service. They have committed themselves to the highest degree of professional development and training in the industry, to work diligently in exceeding every expectation of the client in need. Based out of Manassas, Va., the company has expanded throughout Maryland, Delaware, Northern Va., Fredericksburg, and Richmond, Va. For more information, please visit, https://www.fhfurr.com/ or call 877-225-5387.
