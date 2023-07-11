Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Capital One Financial Corporation
July 11, 2023
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Capital One Financial Corporation
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Capital One Financial Corporation, McLean, Virginia
Cease and Desist Order dated August 4, 2020
Terminated July 5, 2023
