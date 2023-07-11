Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,747 in the last 365 days.

RFQQ – Racial Equity Consultant for the Commerce Housing Division

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Qualifications and Quotes (RFQQ) to solicit proposals from those interested in participating in a project to provide Racial Equity Consultation to both Housing Division staff and grantees while developing and implementing strategies that promote fairness, justice, and inclusivity in all aspects of operations, policies, and programs.

Responses are due September 1, 2023, 5:00 PM PST.

You just read:

RFQQ – Racial Equity Consultant for the Commerce Housing Division

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more