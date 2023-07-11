Sura Khan's The Chambers – In God We Trust is Now Streaming on Tubi, Free TV, and Movies
This courtroom dramedy follows the operations of the State City Supreme Court, as Judge Kimble and his senior staff deal with a high–profile case
Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Sura Khan’s The Chambers – In God We Trust” is thrilled to announce that its Drama Television Show episodes: “Trouble in Chambers and Trouble in Chambers (Conclusion) “is now available on Tubi, Free TV, and Movies.
— Victor Hugo
The new hit Supreme Court comedy-drama has garnered 46 industry & film festival awards and has become a hot topic of conversation in Hollywood.
The Chambers – In God We Trust is an American drama television series with a view beyond the traditional courtroom walls of the Judiciary system. The pilot starts with an exciting and fast-paced storyline as the staff tackles a breaking news story that puts Judge Kimble on the cover of the early edition of the news. Kimble's Executive assistant Marsha makes a statement while having dinner on a date with Dan, a gentleman Marsha has seen around the court. Still, she is unaware that he is a reporter for the Daily Justice Newspaper. Marsha makes a statement that puts herself and the Judge at the center of controversy in an already challenging political environment.
"A television series like this has never been done before," stated Khan, “and we look forward to an exciting series run on Tubi."
"We believe this series will be around for a long time." "I'm looking forward to tackling some serious and challenging issues within the storyline and bringing celebrity guests to appear throughout the season." Plans are underway to start production for a full series season in the fall of 2023. "We encourage viewers to watch the show on Tubi and experience the magic."
Watch Now on Tubi: https://tubitv.com/series/300000741/sura-khan-s-the-chambers-in-god-we-trust?start=true
Visit the Series Website
https://thechambersseries.com/
Secure an interview with the cast and crew of “The Chambers” by Emailing: Press Department - Info@thechambersseries.com
Sura Khan
Chambers TV Series LLC
+1 347-512-8931
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Series - Trailer