1 Referral 1 Reward to Help Moms Save Money on Sweet Volunteer Trips for Kids
Love to gift your kid a sweet volunteer trip to make a lasting difference, and see the world? Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral = 1 reward to earn a sweet kid trip www.SweetVolunteerTrips.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals, generates proceeds to make a positive impact; and rewards referrals to companies hiring with kid trips.
Recruiting for Good launches meaningful service to help parents fund Sweet Volunteer Trips; so kids can make a lasting difference, and see the world for good.
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "We're using recruiting for good to help parents earn their kids sweet volunteer trips (1 referral = 1 reward travel to see the world)."
How Moms Earn Sweet Volunteer Trips?
1. Introduce a company executive (CEO, CFO, or VP/Mgr of Human Resources).
2. Recruiting for Good helps company hire a talented employee; and earn a finder's fee.
3. Recruiting for Good rewards parent one kid trip listed on SweetVolunteerTrips.com.
1 Referral = 1 Reward
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "We especially love to help single parent households fund sweet kid volunteer trips; creating equal access to experiences that will make a lasting difference (travel and see the world for good)!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to collaborate, make a positive impact, and travel; participate in our sweet solution See The World Together. We are using recruiting for good collaboratively to generate proceeds and fund kids work programs and are rewarding referrals to companies with generous group travel savings. To learn more visit www.SeeTheWorldTogether.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
