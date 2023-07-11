NAWBO Orlando Announces the 2023-24 Board of Directors
The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Orlando Chapter is pleased to announce its newly elected Board of Directors for the 2023-24 term.
NAWBO Orlando is committed to championing women-owned businesses, fostering their success, and creating a thriving entrepreneurial community.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Orlando Chapter is pleased to announce its newly elected Board of Directors for the 2023-24 term. The diverse and accomplished group of women leaders will play a pivotal role in guiding the organization and championing the interests of women entrepreneurs in the Orlando area.
— Christa K. Santos, NAWBO Orlando Chapter President
Leading the NAWBO Orlando Chapter as President is Christa Santos, president of CKS Marketing Communications LLC.
Santos brings extensive experience marketing entrepreneurship initiatives, high technology, and professional services companies, as well as a deep commitment to empowering women in business. As NAWBO Orlando’s Chapter President, she will provide strategic direction and foster a supportive network for women business owners emphasizing industry collaboration and creating valuable industry partnerships.
Joining Santos on the Board are several esteemed women business professionals, each bringing unique expertise and creative insights to NAWBO Orlando. The newly elected Board members include:
• Regine Bonneau, CTPRP, CEO of RB Advisory LLC, assumes the position of President-Elect. With her strong leadership skills and expertise in business consulting for cybersecurity, compliance, and risk management, Bonneau will play a key role in shaping the chapter's initiatives and advocating for women entrepreneurs.
• Cathy Levendoski, founder of ActionPoint Marketing, assumes the role of Immediate Past-President, leveraging her extensive experience with the chapter and industry knowledge in marketing to provide valuable insights and continuity to support the board's ongoing initiatives.
• Deanna Novak of The Write Journeys has been re-elected as Secretary. Novak's expertise in professional writing and content creation, along with her roles as Director and Treasurer on the NAWBO Institute for Entrepreneurial Development board, and her past experience on the South Florida NAWBO Chapter board, equip her to advance compliance and facilitate effective communication among NAWBO Orlando board members in contributing to the advancement of its goals.
• Tracy Rickard, founder of Tracy's Total Wellness, has been re-elected as Program Chair. Rickard's expertise in wellness, health education and her dedication to personal development will contribute to the chapter's educational programs and events.
• Karen Kurta, owner of Karen K Photo, will serve again as Communications Chair, leveraging her creative talents and marketing skills to enhance the chapter's communications strategies and outreach efforts.
• Shawntia Lee Emilus, CEO of College Thriver Education, a pioneering organization dedicated to helping first-generation and minority students navigate college admissions and career readiness, will serve as Membership Chair.
Emilus's entrepreneurial spirit and expertise in education will contribute to NAWBO Orlando's efforts to attract and grow its membership base. She was the winner of the chapter’s PropelHER Pitch Emerging Business in 2022 as part of its annual Take Flight Business Conference.
• Vanessa Clark, an Estate Planning and Personal Injury Law attorney (founder of Clark Law PLLC) will take on the role of Sponsorship Chair. With her legal expertise and business acumen, Clark will spearhead efforts to secure sponsorships and partnerships to support the chapter's activities.
• Mona Lou Cherkaoui (aka Mona Lou) an expert in cultural intelligence and diversity, has been elected Director at NAWBO Orlando. As the founder of Mona Lou International, she provides consulting, training, and coaching on cultural intelligence worldwide. Additionally, she is the founder/CEO of World Properties Group, a real estate boutique serving global investors for more than 20 years. Lou's expertise in cultural intelligence, marketing, and international sales, along with her commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs from all backgrounds contributes to NAWBO Orlando's mission of fostering diversity and inclusivity in the business world.
Together with the existing board members, these outstanding individuals will work collaboratively to drive NAWBO Orlando's mission of empowering women entrepreneurs, facilitating growth opportunities, and advocating for their interests in the business community. The board will leverage their diverse backgrounds and expertise to deliver impactful programs, networking events, and educational resources for NAWBO Orlando members.
NAWBO Orlando is dedicated to fostering the economic empowerment and success of women business owners in Central Florida. With the newly appointed board members, the chapter is poised to drive impactful initiatives, promote diversity and inclusion, and provide valuable resources to women entrepreneurs throughout the region.
"We are excited to have such an exceptional group of women leading NAWBO Orlando," says Christa Santos, President of NAWBO Orlando Chapter. "Our Board is committed to championing women-owned businesses, fostering their success, and creating a thriving entrepreneurial community. Women Owned Small Businesses are on the rise in the nation but especially in Florida and our organization is focused on providing support, education, and resources to help them succeed."
For more information about NAWBO Orlando and its initiatives, please visit www.nawboorlando.org. NAWBO Orlando is a partner organization of the National Entrepreneur Center (NEC). Make plans to attend the upcoming Installation event on Thursday, August 24 at Full Sail’s Treehouse from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM – details are available at the NAWBO Orlando website. Additional events are also happening on July 21 featuring the Breaking the Glass Ceiling book launch event – at the NEC along with a speed networking mixer event on July 27. Again, details and registration are available on the NAWBO Orlando website.
About NAWBO Orlando:
A 5-Star Award Recipient, NAWBO Orlando’s vision is to propel women entrepreneurs into economic, social, and political spheres of power worldwide. Our mission is to strengthen the wealth-creating capacity of NAWBO Orlando’s members and promote economic development; create innovative and effective changes in the business culture; build strategic alliances, coalitions, and affiliations; and transform public policy and influence opinion–makers.
Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of more than 11.6 million women-owned businesses in the United States, representing the fastest-growing segment of the economy. It is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries with chapters across the country.
###
Christa Santos
NAWBO Orlando
+1 407-230-7018
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube