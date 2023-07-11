Annapolis, MD- The Board of Trustees of the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation will conduct its monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 25th, at 9 a.m. via teleconference. Agenda items include general board business. For those interested in attending, please contact the Executive Director Michelle Cable at (410) 841-5860 or michelle.cable@maryland.gov.
Meeting Notice: Maryland Agland Preservation Foundation Board to Meet on July 25th Via Teleconference
Meeting Notice: Maryland Agland Preservation Foundation Board to Meet on July 25th Via Teleconference
