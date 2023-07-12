CyberDyme and Discover Puerto Rico Join Forces to Introduce Revolutionary VRtour for Immersive Sales Presentations
VRtour for the Travel and Tourism Industry - an Immersive Virtual Reality Experience Controlled from a TabletLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberDyme, a leading provider of virtual reality (VR) sales and marketing solutions, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Discover Puerto Rico, the official destination marketing organization for the island. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to revolutionize the travel and tourism industry by introducing CyberDyme's VRtour technology, offering an unparalleled immersive experience for potential customers.
VRtour, a proprietary solution developed by CyberDyme, puts control back into the hands of sales representatives. This cutting-edge technology represents an unprecedented use of VR in the global travel and tourism sector. It provides an immersive branded VR experience that can be controlled directly from a tablet, enabling presenters to guide potential customers through a captivating journey showcasing Puerto Rico's world-class convention center, breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and exquisite culinary adventures.
"We are excited to partner with Discover Puerto Rico and reshape the marketing and experiential landscape of destinations," said Juan Sotelo, CEO & Co-founder of CyberDyme. "By harnessing the power of VRtour, we can transport potential customers directly into the heart of Puerto Rico, offering an unparalleled sense of immersion and igniting their desire to choose this incredible island for their next event."
Through the use of CyberDyme's immersive VR technology, Discover Puerto Rico aims to elevate customer engagement, boost sales, and position itself as an innovative destination for various events.
"Discover Puerto Rico is thrilled to collaborate with CyberDyme to create an extraordinary sales experience for our industry partners," said Ed Carey, Chief Sales Officer Director at Discover Puerto Rico. "Through VRtour, we have the capability to offer a captivating glimpse into the distinctive allure of Puerto Rico, enabling meeting planners to establish a profound connection with the destination that surpasses conventional marketing endeavors. We firmly believe that this partnership will substantially elevate the way partners visualize experiences within our destination while incentivizing decision-makers to select our destination for their upcoming events."
Puerto Rico is home to a wide variety of unique experiences and natural wonders like bioluminescent bays and the only rainforest in the U.S. Forest system, El Yunque. This is coupled with unique venues, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and one-of-a-kind spaces. From DISTRITO T-Mobile, a world class five-acre experiential complex located in the heart of San Juan, to the Puerto Rico Convention Center, the largest and most advanced in the region, to the Coliseum of Puerto Rico, a massive indoor arena, to the intimate Antiguo Casino – the Island’s varied offerings are notable and now, easier than ever to experience through VR technology.
About CyberDyme
CyberDyme, headquartered in the US, is at the forefront of developing innovative commerce and marketing platforms using virtual reality and spatial computing technology (AR/VR). Their offerings include a VRshopping application that allows users to buy physical products within a virtual reality setting, as well as VRtour, an immersive sales presentation, controlled from a tablet, designed for enterprise field sales teams. With a global client base, CyberDyme is revolutionizing the way we experience and engage with AR/VR. For further information on this cutting-edge technology, visit CyberDyme's LinkedIn company page.
About Discover Puerto Rico:
Discover Puerto Rico is a private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and non-governmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and the community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.
